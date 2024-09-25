All Trojans

USC Trojans Determined To Prevent Explosive Plays vs. Wisconsin Badgers

USC Trojans defensive lineman Nate Clifton hasn’t lost confidence in his team after their 27-24 loss against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Clifton outlined what went wrong for the Trojans and how they can bounce back against Wisconsin Badgers.

The USC Trojans suffered a 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. Trojans defensive lineman Nate Clifton outlined what went wrong for the Trojans and how they can improve as the season goes on.

Trojans Haven’t Lost Confidence

USC Trojans defensive lineman Nate Clifton was adamant that the Trojans haven’t lost any confidence following their defeat to the Michigan Wolverines to drop their record to 2-1. 

“In the locker room, I don’t think there’s been a lack of confidence at all…We know the team we can be. We know the defense we can be…Just push forward," Clifton said.

Clifton was asked about how the locker room mood was following the loss.

“Me personally, and a couple of the guys I talked to still had our heads held high. It was only a couple of plays that beat us, but obviously, those couple plays are the difference between a win and loss,” Clifton added. “It’s about how can we prevent those (explosive plays) going forward.”

“When we’re on our P’s and Q’s, we showed what type of defense we can be.”, Clifton says.

Clifton Details What Went Wrong for USC’s Defense vs. Michigan 

USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturd
USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Clifton went in-depth about what errors were made by the Trojan's defense against the run against Michigan.

“Being technical. We were always at the point of attack, but someone’s eyes would be in the wrong gap, two people in the same gap, and someone not knowing the assignment. Those kinda gashed us.” Clifton said.

He’s not wrong. The Wolverines had three runs that went over 40 yards and were the difference in the game. USC is going to have to clean that up moving forward. It can’t happen. Especially against a team in Michigan who weren’t able to generate any sort of a passing game.

Clifton says they will “Take practice one step at a time. Be better going forward.”

Looking Ahead to Wisconsin

Nate Clifton pointed out some similarities between the Michigan offense and the Wisconsin offense. 

Clifton explained that “They (Wisconsin) are kind of similar to Michigan in the way they are dedicated to the run. It’s a big week to make some changes. Go off of last week and make improvements this week.”

Wisconsin have averaged 172 yards rushing in their opening three games. The Badgers have 4 running backs that gotten at least 14 carries this season. With starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke out due to injury, Wisconsin will likely lean even more on their run game.

Kickoff for USC vs. Wisconsin is set for Saturday at 12:30 pm PST in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Can the Trojans bounce back and pick up their first Big Ten conference victory?

Published
