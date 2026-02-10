Makai Lemon's NFL Draft Projection Shifts After Super Bowl LX

Former USC Trojans wide receiver enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the most valuable receivers in his draft class. Following the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX win, new mock drafts have surfaced.

The 5-foot-11 receiver has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Giants and New York Jets, but this mock draft from the Athletic's Nick Baumgardner placed Lemon with a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Makai Lemon Linked To Cleveland Browns

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In Baumgardner's most recent mock draft post-Super Bowl LX, Lemon was projected to be the 25th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns are not known as a powerhouse team, the rise of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, plus the offensive mind of new head coach Todd Monken, could create a perfect team for Lemon.

The Browns finished the year 5-12 and missed the Playoffs for the second year year in a row. Although there quarterback struggles mounted throughout the season, Cleveland seems to have their go-to guy with Sanders. The Colorado Boulder product was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and earned his first Pro Bowl invite this season. Sanders finished his rookie year with 1,400 passing yards, eight total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The analysis behind Lemon's late first round pick to Cleveland comes from a concern for his frame, but also his elite route-running and what he's been doing all season in Los Angeles, getting open.

"This could be too low for Lemon, whose combination of route nuance and ball skills remind me of fellow USC product Amon-Ra St. Brown. Lemon’s size (5-11, 195) is a bit of a concern, but he is this year’s version of 7-Eleven — he’s always open." Baumgardner wrote.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon's frame may be smaller than some, but his sharp route-running and his ability to catch anything that comes his way makes him an aggressive receiver, with hope he can make an impact in his rookie season. The Browns receiving core of wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond are all returning for the 2026 season, with backup wide receiver Malachi Corley headed for free agency.

Sander's rising talent in the NFL could lead to a breakout season sooner than later, and having someone like Lemon in the mix can help the overall development of the pass-offense. Even if Lemon does not see a starting role, showing flashes throughout the season could cement him as an elite rookie receiver next year.

Makai Lemon Other Potential NFL Teams

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Lemon played three season for USC under an elite offensive mind in coach Lincoln Riley. Heading into the NFL Draft, Lemon's draft team will likely be led by a proven offensive system or offensive-minded head coach. One consistent team that pops up is the Los Angeles Rams.

At USC, Lemon played alongside wide receiver counterpart Ja'Kobi Lane and quarterback Jayden Maiava, and made for a nearly unstoppable air-raid offense. With the Rams, Lemon's talent matched up with NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams could be dangerous.

Another team that could be a solid fit for Lemon are the New York Giants, especially with their offseason developments happening. The Giants recently hired former Ravens coach John Harbaugh to a five-year deal. Harbaugh is proven to win in the NFL, and has the tools with his young offensive weapons by his side.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers are a few younger faces to know on New Yorks offense. Dart finished his rookie season as the starting quarterback and immediately caught peoples attention. His ability to thrive in both run and pass situations is a scary development for any Giants opponent, and could work seamlessly with receivers like Lemon and Nabers.

