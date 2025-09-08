All Trojans

Biggest Winners, Losers in College Football for Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books. The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Michigan Wolverines in a top-25 matchup, and the Florida Gators fell to a Group of Five opponent at home. So, who were the biggest winners and losers of the weekend?

Kendell Hollowell

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) and Jaydn Ott (0) sing the alma mater following the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.
Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) and Jaydn Ott (0) sing the alma mater following the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 2 of the college football season is in the books. USF pulled off a big upset over the weekend, taking down Florida in Gainesville. Mississippi State pulled off an upset of their own in the final minute of regulation against the reigning Big 12 champion in Arizona State. 

Clemson escaped a scare against Troy, after trailing 16-3 at the half. While, LSU and Georgia had lackluster performances against inferior competition. 

Winner: John Mateer, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) and Jaydn Ott (0) sing the alma mater following the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer accounted for three touchdowns, two on the ground and one in the air, as the Sooners defeated Michigan 24-13 for an early season signature win. 

Now, we don’t know how good Michigan will be, but a win over a top-25 team, regardless of when it happens means something. Especially when the entire country has their eyes on the primetime Saturday night game. 

Loser: Florida Gators 

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks with Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) against the South Florida Bulls during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

USF was paid $500,000 to play Florida and they walked away with a check and an 18-16 win in the Swamp. 

Florida coach Billy Napier entered the 2025 season on the hot seat and losing to a Group of Five school is not a great way to start the year. 

The schedule for the Gators moving forward is brutal. They will travel to Baton Rouge next week to face No. 3 LSU, a place they have not won since 2016. Followed by No. 5 Miami, No. 7 Texas and No. 16 Texas A&M. 

Matchups against No. 6 Georgia, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 10 Florida State are also on the schedule in November. There’s a very good chance Florida doesn’t even become bowl eligible this season. 

Winner: Jayden Maiava, USC 

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest questions surrounding Jayden Maiava entering the season were about his accuracy and turnovers. 

So far, Maiava is completing 73 percent of his passes and has yet to turn the ball over through two games. In fact, he hasn’t been sacked yet this season. 

The two games are against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, but coaches and players preached during fall camp that Maiava has looked more comfortable running Lincoln Riley’s offense and that has been evident early in the season. 

In a little more than five quarters, Maiava has thrown for 707 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns. Last week, the Trojans signal-caller won co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. 

Loser: Arizona State 

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles in the backfield as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Will Whitson (43) and linebacker Malick Sylla (8) pursue during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 10 Arizona State overcame a 17-point deficit to take a 20-17 lead with under two minutes in regulation. But Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen tossed a 58-yard score with 30 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the win.

The Sun Devils were the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 conference and in the grand scheme of things this doesn’t affect their ability to win the conference and earn an automatic bid to the college football playoff. 

However, losing to one of the worst teams in the SEC doesn’t bode well for how they stack up with the best in college football.

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

