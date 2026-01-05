Caleb Williams And Sam Darnold Have Chance For Major NFL Playoff Milestones

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be making his first career NFL Playoff start when the Chicago Bears take on the rival Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Jan. 10 in Wild Card Weekend.

Williams has a chance for his first-ever NFL Playoff win, along wit another former USC quarterback, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

First NFL Playoff Game For Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears fell to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 to drop their record to 11-6, but they were still able to hang on to the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears shocked the football world this season by winning the NFC North division after finishing in last place in 2024. First year Bears coach Ben Johnson has shown he was a great hire and has completely changed the outlook of the Bears’ franchise since taking over.

Williams had an up and down rookie season after being selected out of USC No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but has taken a huge step forward this season. He threw for more yards this season than any other Bears quarterbacks in franchise history. Willams finished the 2025 regular season with 3,942 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

USC Quarterbacks in NFL Playoffs

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams will be one of two former USC Trojans quarterbacks in action during the NFL playoffs. The other is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold and the Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle now has a first round bye and will await the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round. There is a path for it to be an all-USC NFC title game between Williams and Darnold.

While Williams is making his playoff debut this upcoming game, Darnold got some playoff experience last season. Darnold has played in one playoff game in 2024 when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold will try to win his first playoff game as a starter in the NFL when the Seahawks kick off their divisional round matchup.

The last USC quarterback to win a playoff game was Carson Palmer back in 2016.

Bears Underdogs vs. Packers

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) eludes Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during their football game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Bears and Packers have faced off twice already this season, with the home team winning each game. Both games came down to the wire. In Week 14, the Packers held off the Bears 28-21 in Green Bay. Williams was leading the Bears down the field in the final seconds to either tie go win the game, but was intercepted in the end zone, sealing the win for the Packers.

Two weeks later, these two teams played again, but this time in Chicago. The Bears found themselves down 16-6 late in the fourth quarter. With the help of an onside kick recovery, Chicago pulled off a dramatic comeback victory capped off with a game winning touchdown pass from Williams to wide receiver DJ Moore in overtime.

Green Bay has been hampered by injury this season, but it will still be a tough game for Williams and the Bears. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Packers a 1.5-point road favorite over the Bears.