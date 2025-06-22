Caleb Williams Reveals Long-Term Goal with Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson
The relationship between a quarterback and head coach is pivotal to a team’s success.
For the Chicago Bears it’s been a revolving door at both. Since firing Lovie Smith 2012, the Bears are now on its fifth head coach and in that span, 15 different quarterbacks have started a game.
Chicago drafted former USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft and hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the franchise’s new head coach in January to change those fortunes.
Johnson quickly put his handprints on the Bears organization during the team’s offseason program. He was tough and demanding on the players, but in particular with Williams.
“Ben Johnson is great and it's not just Ben Johnson," Williams said on Friday at the Fanatics Fest in New York. "We have a young staff slash old staff and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It's been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He's tough and I love him. He's awesome. It's great being around him.
"We hang out in his office and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that. We're building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it's year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out and our goal is to be here for a while."
Williams was developed by USC coach Lincoln Riley in college, but it appears as though Johnson is helping the former Trojan adjust more to the NFL.
Johnson has challenged Williams to improve every facet of his game, putting an emphasis on the little details, as he heads into a critical second season in the Windy City. From his body language, something that was flagged coming out of Southern Cal and noticeable during his rookie season, to pre-snap procedures.
Williams has taken every opportunity to work with Johnson in the offseason. The Bears held its final voluntary OTA practices a week after mandatory minicamp this month.
Only rookies were required to participate in those practices, but Williams and second-year receiver Rome Odunze, who was also selected in the top 10 of last year’s NFL Draft, were in attendance.
"He's committed to learning the offense,”Johnson said. “We're not where we need to be yet as a team. He understands that. Any chance he gets to get a few more full-speed reps, sounds like he wants them."
Expectations are high for Williams heading into the fall. The 2022 Heisman Trophy flashed the uber-talented skillset that warranted him being selected with the top pick, but overall the season was a disappointment, marked by a 5-12 record, that included a 10-game losing streak in 2024.
Not to mention, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was drafted one pick after Williams, led his team to its first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991, claiming Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process.
Every move the Bears have made in the offseason has been to ensure their quarterback is in the best position to be successful. Williams was sacked 68 times in 2024, the third-most in NFL history. So, Chicago upgraded the interior of the offensive line, trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonas Jackson, and signing center Drew Dalman via free agency.
37-year-old Case Keenum brings a much-needed veteran presence to the quarterback room, something that Williams was sorely lacking in his rookie season. Keenum's most recent stops included a year as Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills and two seasons with the Houston Texans behind 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud.
Chicago used its first-round pick to select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and its second-round pick to select Missouri receiver Luther Burden III.