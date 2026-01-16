California High School Coaches Rave About USC's Incoming Recruits

USC signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, which features an impressive list of pass-catchers.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley and Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt are three prized recruits for Southern Cal that can contribute immediately next season.

Speaking with a pair of local California coaches that faced the trio several times over the past few years, they had some lofty admiration for the Trojans freshmen pass-catchers.

Trent Mosley Leaves Behind a Legacy

Mosley was the focal point of Santa Margarita bringing home its first state championship since 2011. The four-star receiver had dominant run in the playoffs. He caught one touchdown in the quarterfinals against Sierra Canyon and two against Orange Lutheran in the semifinals.

But Mosley saved his finest performances for the biggest stages. In the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game, he exploded, reeling in 10 receptions for 299 yards and scored four total touchdowns in a dominant win over Corona Centennial to send the Eagles to the state championship.

Mosley carried that momentum in the CIF Open Division state title, where he caught 11 passes for 183 yards and scored three total touchdowns in a rout over De La Salle.

“He's a special player. And he's super electric,” one California high school said. “He can go the distance anytime he touches it, he's that threat. And whether it's in the backfield, whether it's out wide, whether it's even like a wing set, or obviously returning kicks, either punt or kick. He's just such a weapon. They got an explosive player that they’ll utilize really well for for three years, until he goes to the NFL.”

Mosley earned numerous accolades this past season, which included being named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year and earning MaxPreps First Team All-American honors.

“Trent is probably one of the best football players I've ever seen,” a second California high school coach said. “Just looks like he plays a different speed than everybody else. He's one of those guys that just glides, he's not exerting extra effort to be what he is atop of everybody else, he's phenomenal. I've only heard good things about his work ethic and the type of kid he is and the family he comes from. Glad we don't have to play him anymore.”

Mosley comes from an athletic family. His father, Emmett Sr., played football at Notre Dame in the mid 1990s, while his mother, Cindy, starred on the soccer team, winning the Herman Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top soccer player.

His older sister, Jayln, played soccer at Iowa, while his older brother, Emmett, is a wide receiver at Texas. And his younger brother, Grant, is a 2028 recruit, who picked up an offer from USC last spring.

“Even though he's on a little bit of the shorter side, he makes up for any of that with his ability,” said the first high school coach. “He reminds me so much of the Makai Lemon. I think he fits right into that role. They got a guy that will step right in that small role, or even what you see with the recent playoffs with [Malachi] Toney, the freshman kid at Miami, what an incredible player he is. I think he fits right in that same role.”

Restoring Mater Dei to USC Pipeline

Dixon-Wyatt and Bowman helped restore the Mater Dei to USC pipeline. They have starred at the national powerhouse in Orange Country for the past three seasons. Their skillset stands out but also their physical appearance as well, which should help them make the leap from the high school ranks to major college football.

“They just look like they're supposed to look like. That's what receivers are supposed to look like and super talented,” the first high school coach said. “I don't know them very well, but I'm assuming they work pretty hard to get where they've got. Just immense talent and they're probably still not done growing just, it's crazy. Those are grown men playing high school football.”

Dixon-Wyatt was a massive addition to the Trojans recruiting class, when he flipped his commitment from Ohio State on the first day of the early signing period in December.

“Extremely explosive, big, physical, talented,” said the second high school coach. “I think he's a super intriguing weapon to have on the outside and move into the slot. He's a mismatch problem for sure.”

Dixon-Wyatt was a standout all week during the Navy All-American Bowl practice this week and then caught a touchdown of the game.

His teammate, Bowman, was originally a 2027 recruit but reclassified to the 2026 cycle and remained still remained a five-star prospect.

“Bowman is just a freak,” the second high school coach said. “To think that guy just turned 18 years old, he should be in high school for another year. He can do a lot.“

Bowman was a highly sought-after recruit for good reason. He’s a versatile difference-maker with an advanced route tree and can impact the game as a blocker as well.

“He rides me so much of Brock Bowers for the Raiders,” said the first high school coach, “I think he's that kind of player. Just can get open. He can create space no matter what the situation is. I know he's super smart, he's a tough kid, and he'll do dirty work too in terms of running in their short-yardage package or blocking them and being effective at at the line of scrimmage, outside of just all those receiving skills he has.”

