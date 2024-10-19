All Trojans

Can USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Regain Passing Attack Against Maryland?

The USC Trojans and quarterback Miller Moss have thrown for under 250 yards in their losses to Minnesota and Penn State. Can the Trojans get back on track this Saturday against Maryland?

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It's been a rough four-week stretch for the USC Trojans. They have lost three of their last four games, including back-to-back to Minnesota and No. 4 Penn State.

During the two losses, USC quarterback Miller Moss threw for a season-low in yards with 200 vs. the Golden Gophers and 220 vs. Penn State. Moss also threw for a combined three interceptions between the two games after throwing only two in the first four games.

Speaking to the media on Oct. 15, Moss said that the Trojans are ready to respond back after a down stretch.

"I mean obviously, you know, it's been difficult that we have had some unfortunate circumstances and it is what it is, but I think if it was easy then everyone would do it," Moss said. "This is what we signed up for, we signed up to do something that's really hard and continue to put ourselves out there each and every week."

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA: USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Moss also emphasized how the team's culture has allowed them to reamin calm and collected even while facing adversity.

"I think it's important when you face adversity, you have to lean back on what got you here and what you truly believe in," Moss said. "I think we have done a good job of that so far as a team and you need to continue to do that to put together a complete week."

It should be a busy week for the USC wide receivers room. In all three of the Terrapins losses, they have given up at least one 100-yard game to a receiver. However, the problem for USC is they have so much depth at the wide receiver position, it's rare to see a player with over a 100 yards in a game. Ja'Kobi Lane has been the only Trojan wide out to go over that mark and he did it when he went for 105 in the win vs. Wisconsin.

With how talented players like Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon, and Lane, it should be easy for Moss to line up one of his targets for a big day. Moss and the USC offense desperately need to come up with a huge energizing effort on the road. Despite being 0-3 in away games this season, the Trojans head into Maryland as the -7.5 favorite according to ESPN BET.

ESPN's Football Power Index also has USC as the 66.4 percent favorite as the Trojans look to right the ship on Saturday afternoon.

USC and Maryland kickoff on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

