Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Ties Franchise Record in Loss to Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears dropped their ninth-consecutive game after a non-competitive 34-17 shellacking against division rival the Detroit Lions. The Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams quickly fell behind 20-0 after a poor showing defensively and stagnant offense, and the Lions never let up from that point. The Bears are now 4-11 on the year. The Chicago Bears' nine-game losing streak is the second-longest stretch in franchise history, trailing only the 10-game losing streak from the 2022 season.
As per what seems to be the theme of the season, the former USC Trojans quarterback was the only bright spot in the dark. Williams fought valiantly behind the 21st offensive line combination he’s had this season after offensive tackle Braxton Jones went down with an injury, but at the end of the day, it was too much to overcome again. Williams ripped two first-half touchdowns to cut the lead to 13 points, but the Lions responded with scores both times.
“Obviously, the penalties, you’re shooting yourself in the foot. . . . Can’t have those moments, whether it was the first fumble between Rome and me, said Williams in the post-game press conference.
Williams was the 26/40 passing for 334 passing yards, and two touchdowns. Williams was once again the Bears leading rusher, adding 34 yards on six attempts. With the fourth 300-yard game of his rookie season, Caleb Williams is now tied for the most games above 300 passing yards in a single season in franchise history.
In the last five games, Caleb Williams has thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions, with a 100 or more passer rating in three of those games. Per NFL Research, Caleb Williams has now lost nine starts in which he threw zero interceptions, which is the most losses with those stat lines in a single season since quarterback starts were first recorded in 1950.
Per NFL researcher Eric Edholm, Williams's no-interception attempts streak has now reached 326, which is over 100 attempts longer than the previous longest rookie streak in NFL history and over 100 longer than the previous longest Bears streak in franchise history.
Per the NFL PR, Caleb Williams is the fifth quarterback all-time with 15-or-more touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions in his first 15 career starts, joining Robert Griffin III, Damon Huard, Dak Prescott, and C.J. Stroud. Williams also needs 283.6 passing yards per game over the next two weeks to break the franchise single-season passing record as a rookie.
There’s not much to rehash as far as the Bears franchise goes. They’re going to hire a new coach and revamp the entire staff. There’s a chance General Manager Ryan Poles doesn’t return next season. The roster will be flipped entirely. The same old story for the Chicago faithful. The only thing different this time around is the Bears have a legitimate quarterback to build around, and that’s a welcomed sight for Bears fans.
