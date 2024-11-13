All Trojans

USC Trojans Losing 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip

USC Trojans recruiting class of 2025 five-star commit quarterback Julian Lewis is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. Is Lewis going to flip his commitment to coach Kirby Smart and Georgia over Lincoln Riley's Trojans? Early Signing Day is rapidly approaching.

Cory Pappas

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are in trouble of losing one of their top class of 2025 commits. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to the Trojans in August of 2023. He has been going on numerous visits and could be trending towards flipping his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart.

Julian Lewis to Visit Georgia

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis is set to visit Georgia this weekend when the Bulldogs host the Tennessee Volunteers per On3’s Steve Wiltfong. 

It’s a fairly short trip for Lewis as his high school, Carrollton High School, is just a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. The question for USC fans is whether they should be worried about losing Lewis’s commitment to another school.

The short answer to this is yes. The wheels have fallen off on the USC football team this season, which resulted in quarterback Miller Moss being benched for Jayden Maiava. If the sophomore Maiava plays well to end the season, it would be an uphill battle for Lewis to play in either of the next two seasons. 

Another factor of Lewis’s decision has to be the proximity to where he’s from. Is going to USC, a program on the other side of the country appealing, especially when it currently seems unstable? These are all questions Lewis will answer in the coming weeks.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis Player Profile

Julian Lewis is a 6-0, 185-pound quarterback out of Carrolton, Georgia. Lewis is a five-star recruit and is rated as the 5th best quarterback in the class of 2025.

Lewis is one of the smaller quarterbacks in his class, but he does the little things according to 247sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins.

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins said. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurable with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes.”

Lewis decided to forgo his senior year of high school and moved up a year. Is he ready to make that jump to the next level while being undersized? Ivins thinks so.

“Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification,” Ivins said. “Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he consistently finds ways to move the chains.”

Now, the question for Lewis is where he will play come fall of 2025. 

