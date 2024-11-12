USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations, Lincoln Riley Not Suspended: Report
The NCAA has put the USC Trojans football team on a one-year probation with a $50,000 fine for coaching violations, according to a report from 247Sports. USC coach Lincoln Riley will not be suspended as part of the action, despite violating head coach responsibility rules.
"The school and the enforcement staff agreed that the violations in this case occurred when eight analysts for the football program engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023, resulting in the football program exceeding the permissible number of countable coaches by six for two academic years," per the NCAA report via 247 Sports.
NCAA probation is a penalty that can be imposed on a college or university for various infractions, such as unethical conduct, lack of institutional control, or failure to monitor.
Per 247 Sports, here is the full list of penalties:
The parties used ranges identified by the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to agree upon Level II-mitigated penalties for the university and Riley. The decision contains the full list of penalties as approved by the Committee on Infractions, including:
- One year of probation.
- A $50,000 fine.
- A restriction for the special teams analyst from practice and film review for six consecutive days during two weeks of the 2024-25 season.
- A restriction for the remaining analysts from practice and film review for six consecutive days during four weeks of the 2024-25 season.
- A reduction in countable athletically related activities for the football program by 24 hours during the 2023-24 season (self-imposed by the school).
While USC's violations occurred in 2022 and 2023, the news impacts an already disappointing 2024 season. The Trojans have been dealing with outside noise after losing games to Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, and Maryland after holding leads in the fourth quarter.
The first year as members of the Big Ten Conference certainly did not go according to plan for USC. Most recently, Riley made a significant change to the offense, benching quarterback Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava.
With only three games remaining, can Maiava bring this team to the finish line? In order to become eligible for a bowl game, USC must win two out of its last three games against Nebraska, UCLA, and Notre Dame.
The Trojans host the Cornhuskers in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Carde Smith Trending to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Bowl Eligibility at Stake
MORE: Is Matt Eberflus At Fault For Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Failures?
MORE: USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Visiting USC
MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip