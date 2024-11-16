Five-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Visiting USC Trojans Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
The 4-5 USC Trojans host the 5-4 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 12 of the season. Among a long list of recruits visiting the Trojans, five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet is visiting USC for the game.
Longstreet is a five-star quarterback recruit who committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on April 14. On3 ranks Longstreet as the No. 23 player in the nation, the No. 4 quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect in California. The USC Trojans still have five-star recruit Julian Lewis committed to play for them, but Lewis has taken visits to other schools like the Colorado Buffaloes and the Georgia Bulldogs.
With the chances of losing Lewis growing, USC coach Lincoln Riley has been making a push to flip Longstreet’s decision. On Nov. 15, USC quarterback coach Luke Huard attended the CIS state playoffs to watch Longstreet. The following day, Longstreet is reported to be at the USC game.
Longstreet is from Corona (CA.), and Riley is pushing to recruit the in-state player. On3’s Steve Wiltfong provided an update on where the recruiting process is between Longstreet and the USC Trojans.
“I think talks have intensified with in-state quarterback, local quarterback – Five-Star Husan Longstreet,” Wiltfong said.
There has always been interest from Longstreet for USC, but Riley remained focused on Lewis during the recruiting cycle.
“Lincoln Riley basically recruits guys one at a time. So when he was locked in on Julian Lewis, Bryce Underwood wanted to visit. ‘Nope. Nope, nope, nope – no quarterbacks on campus. We’re all in on Julian Lewis, he’s our guy,’” Wiltfong said.
Now without Lewis, the one player that Riley and USC are focusing on is Longstreet.
“Things are picking up with Husan Longstreet, and USC needs to sign a quarterback in 2025,” Wiltfong said. “He’s the only one they’re recruiting right now, which tells me that they have confidence that they can flip Husan Longstreet. Because, if they didn’t, they would be on another guy.”
With Longstreet once having interest in USC, Riley and the Trojans have a legitimate chance at flipping the five-star quarterback recruit. Though the season has been up and down, Riley's resume is one that will always interest quarterbacks
The USC Trojans have the No. 14 recruting class of 2025 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per On3. The early signing period is quickly approaching, and bringing in an in-state recruit would be a big deal for the USC Trojans.
