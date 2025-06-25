Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Names Worst Fanbase In NFL
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has spent a year in the NFL and learned a crucial part of being the team's franchise quarterback. One thing Williams learned in his first year in the NFL is the rivalry between the Bears and the Green Bay Packers.
The former USC Trojans quarterback spoke during the Fanatics Fanbase about the Packers’ fanbase, making his opinions clear. Williams discussed his experience during the final game of the regular season, which took place at Lambeau Field.
“I mean, they suck,” Williams said. “After the game, after we won at Lambeau. 1-0 at Lambeau. We, so obviously we tried to do the Lambeau leap. And we actually tried to jump in the crowd where our fans were. They started throwing everything at you, they push you off.”
“And the Lambeau leap, it’s a real leap. It’s not a little baby jump. You actually have to high jump basically. They’re pushing you, pushing your face,” Williams said.
Williams and the Bears defeated the Packers to close out the regular season. Though it was not the best season for Chicago, getting a win at Lambeau is a positive aspect of the year for the franchise. Before the 2024 season, the Bears had not defeated the Packers since 2018 and had not won at Lambeau since 2015.
The Bears won the game 24-22 and it was one of the better games for the former USC Trojans quarterback. Williams completed 21-of-29 passes for 148 yards. He passed one touchdown to wide receiver DJ Moore and threw no interceptions. Williams was only sacked one time, which is a positive for a quarterback who took 68 quarterbacks in the season.
Even the day of speaking at Fanatics Fest Williams had an encounter with a Green Bay fan.
“I had one today, I was actually in a car and I got ran down for six blocks in a car. Yeah, that was fun,” Williams said.
The first matchup between the Bears and the Packers will be on Dec. 7 at Lambeau Field. Williams will have to wait a while until he can once again face the Packers, but the former Trojans quarterback would enjoy another chance at getting the win in front of Green Bay’s fanbase. The second matchup against the Packers will be on Dec. 20.
It has been many years since the Chicago Bears have had a winning streak against the Packers. The last time Chicago had back-to-back wins against Green Bay was in 2007. Williams is heading into his second season, looking to change the narrative.
Williams finished the 2024 season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He demonstrated his accuracy but will need to lower the sacks he takes. Through taking 68 sacks, the Bears lost 466 yards.
Williams will have a new head coach this season which should help improve the offense. Bears coach Ben Johnson was hired following the 2024 season and has been one of the top offensive coaches for the past couple of years.
Johnson is no stranger to facing the Packers. As offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, Johnson helped the team sweep Green Bay in 2024. Now Johnson will look to do the same with Williams and the Bears in 2025.
Between a new head coach, boosting the offensive line, and wide receiver Rome Odunze heading into year two, Williams has high potential this season. If Williams continues to develop, the Packers' domination over the Bears could be coming to an end.