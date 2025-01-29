USC Trojans Jaylin Smith, Jonah Monheim Winners Or Losers Of Senior Bowl Practices?
MOBILE - The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl officially kicked off after a day of introductory practices. The USC Trojans have a talented trio of players involved. The annual showcase week and all-star game, which has been around since 1950, has been a staple for evaluating potential NFL talent against other prospective NFL-caliber players. Thousands of NFL personnel, agents, and media converge on Mobile, Alabama, for a week of festivities that include practice sessions, media availability, personal meeting time with NFL personnel, and more.
Defensive back Jaylin Smith, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, and running back Woody Marks made the trip down south to showcase their talents. While it’s not only important for their futures, the success of these players at an event like this is an exceptional recruiting tool and also goes a long way in helping rebuild USC’s proud national image as a program that churns out NFL talent.
Smith excelled in a situation where defensive backs are purposefully put at a disadvantage being in pure 1-on-1 situations while there’s the entire field to work with. Smith’s fluid hips, upper body strength, and instincts shined through in those drills. Smith was one of the few players who received consistent praise from the coaching staff during the day. Whether it was in individual drills, isolated reps, or 11 vs. 11 situations, Smith delivered and had a very solid performance.
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
Smith also put some of the speed questions about his pure speed to bed after being clocked as the fastest max speed recorded by a player at Senior Bowl clocking in a 21.61 miles per hour according to Zebra Sports technology. It’s especially important to have that type of speed for a player like Smith who is very aggressive and has to use that ability to recover and stay in certain reps. He needs it, and he has it. Another box checked.
Smith’s frame at 5’10, 182 pounds may see him set to be placed in the slot on the next level. With the ability he’s shown in man coverage and specifically press man coverage, it would be a transition that he could make seamlessly in the NFL. Smith stands to see his stock greatly improved if he can continue to have sessions such as he did on Tuesday against elite competition in this setting.
Offensive lineman Jonah Monheim had a solid day on the interior. Monheim showed versatility playing both center and guard. Despite a smidge of trouble against pure power rushers, Monheim was stout and held his own throughout the day. In 11 on 11 drills, Monheim particularly shined. He looked like a player comfortable with being in these situations against NFL talent.
MORE: NFL Analyst Calls Chad Bowden, USC Trojans Hire 'Fascinating'
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet NIL Valuations
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?