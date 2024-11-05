How Can Chicago Bears Rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams Get Back on Track?
For consecutive weeks, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense have been corralled and, for the most part, dominated. Despite the recent struggles, the team sits at 4-4 overall and has yet to play an NFC North divisional opponent, so they remain in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. Still, there’s a rather ominous cloud hovering over the franchise and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Honestly, for good reason. The Bears’ last two offensive showings have been unacceptable. Fireable, to be frank. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron are under scrutiny, and they could very well be relieved of their coaching duties soon. It would be a tough deal to go through for any quarterback, but especially a rookie with the expectations placed on Williams. The Bears are in a slump in the national spotlight, how can their rookie quarterback get out of it?
Take The Layups:
Taking the layups is an expression used to, in essence, say, make the game as simple as possible. Take what the defense gives you. Williams has always been known for his ability to extend plays and improvise, but knowing when to pull that magic out of the hat is a learned skill. Through seven games, Williams rarely ever made the same mistake twice, and that was apparent. He’d done a fantastic job learning how to be a game manager and a point guard while leaning on his natural abilities at times.
Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals was the first real regression in that aspect. In fairness, a record number of Arizona defenders, 16 to be exact, were able to generate a recorded pressure on Williams, and that’s enough to throw any quarterback off their game, especially a rookie. Some of those are on Williams not taking the layups. Mostly, it’s on the staff and offensive line, but you have to alleviate the pressure when it’s something you can control by attention to detail.
Better Body Language:
Through the first seven games of the season, Caleb Williams had taken a beating. The Texans and Colts game stick out the most in that regard. One thing Williams had done well up until the Cardinals thrashing was handle the licks in stride. On Sunday, it was the first time Williams had truly displayed poor body language and even a level of contemptuous posturing. Again, any reasonable person could conclude that everyone has a tolerance threshold, but nothing about this situation will ever be reasonable.
Williams is the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback of the prestigious Chicago Bears, and has been heralded as the next great quarterback of the league. As hard as it may be, getting back to handling the bumps and bruises with foresight beyond his years is important. First, it establishes a level of respect with the men in the locker room. They’ll see the toughness and leadership qualities and rally behind that. Second, to a lesser degree, it keeps the fans and media off of his back.
Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing:
Williams has to keep the focus on his long-term development. With other rookie quarterbacks having success, it can be easy to lose sight of context. The Bears are 4-4 and in the playoff hunt. Williams has only thrown one interception in the last five games. The Jaguars game was nearly flawless football. The fourth quarter of the Commander's game showed toughness, resilience, and clutch ability.
Everything that Caleb Williams can control, regardless of the situation around him, is enough to win ball games. He’s shown he’s capable already. The asks are difficult, but they aren’t impossible. Dealing with the ebbs and flows is how you become great over time. Williams has shown flashes and now has the opportunity to build on the foundation against the New England Patriots.
