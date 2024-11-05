Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Calls Jordan Addison Touchdown 'Catch of the Year'
It’s not often a player gets singled out by a coach in the middle of a game, especially on Sunday Night Football, to receive praise and savor a moment.
Former USC Trojans and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison connected with quarterback Sam Darnold connected for a timely touchdown where Addison laid out and secured a high-difficulty grab. Coach Kevin O’Connell came to Addison on the sideline to give him his flowers.
“That’s so big time. When everybody in this organization needed you, you just made the f****** catch of the year right there, bro. Love you,” said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to Addison.
Addison isn’t a player that’s an underdog. He was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft from the University of Southern California and had a monster rookie season. In 2023, Addison appeared in all 17 games and totaled 70 receptions, 911 receiving yards, and ten receiving touchdowns. In a season where rookie wide receivers didn’t have the most outstanding showings, Addison was arguably the best of the bunch, to the surprise of many.
2024 hasn’t been the same, at least so far. Addison had some off-field issues that kept him in the headlines during the offseason. He’s also missed two games this season due to nagging lower-extremity injuries. When he was on the field, he wasn’t as productive as he or the organization would’ve wanted him to be. Some of that was working with a new quarterback, fellow USC Trojan Sam Darnold. Some of it is playing on a team with arguably the best wide receiver in the world, Justin Jefferson.
Regardless, Addison’s sophomore slump seemed apparent. That all changed against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Jefferson had his customary 100-yard performance, but Addison was visibly more involved in the game plan. On five targets, Addison hauled in five receptions for 42 receiving yards and a touchdown. He had one rushing attempt for 9 yards. It’s a baby step, but it’s a damn important one.
With the attention Jefferson warrants and with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson healthy and in the lineup, the opportunities for Addison will continue to grow, and coach O’Connell’s show of confidence in Addison on the sideline only reiterates the notion that Addison is an integral piece to the foundation of the Vikings’ offense and game plans.
“He’s a tremendous player. That’s not a surprise to us. You know, he’s been dealing with the injuries, dealing with some less targets, but that didn’t affect him at all,” said star wide receiver Justin Jefferson about Addison after the game.
Addison clearly means a lot to the organization and the locker room. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll mean a lot to the on-field success of the Vikings as well.
