Chicago Bears OC Shane Waldron Remains Confident in Rookie QB Caleb Williams
Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are facing the Houston Texans in week two of the NFL season on Sunday Night Football. Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron spoke to media after Thursday’s practice, and he shared the improvements that his rookie quarterback can make.
“For him, just going out there and playing with clean eyes, clean feet,” said Waldron. “First chance to get out in a road environment, which I’m sure will be rocking on Sunday night. To be able to get to operate that way, great communication with his guys up front, and the receivers, running backs, tight ends.”
Williams got the win in his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans in week one, but the Bears defense and special teams scored the team’s two touchdowns. The first overall pick threw for 93 yards and rushed for another 15 yards in his debut.
Noting the obvious room for improvement, Waldron is also able to find positives in the offense’s performance after the win.
“I think for us on offense, starting with the no turnovers. We’re always going to take pride in that.”
The offense did not turn the ball over, but they did not score a touchdown either. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was criticized for his footwork and his inaccuracy after the game, despite the win. Still, the Bears offensive coordinator believes in his quarterback.
Waldron said, “I think for Caleb, it’s just about reps. The more time he’s out there, like anything . . . the more reps we’re able to accumulate, the slower it becomes each week in and out.”
Rookie quarterbacks often struggle as they adjust to the speed of the NFL. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix also started for their respective teams in week one. Out of the three, Williams was the only one to come away with the win.
Waldron notes the important difference between game and practice reps, and how the offense can learn from film after a game.
“There’s nothing like game reps for us an offense,” said Waldron. “To get out there and be able to come in the building on Monday and evaluate and talk through everything.”
Despite the victory, Williams completed 14 of 29 passes, a 48.3 completion percentage. After one week, however, the Bears are far from worried. Waldron cites the ability and the talent that they’ve seen from Williams in practice, and the coaching staff is expecting it to translate into games.
“We’ve seen him make all these throws throughout the course of practice, throughout the course of his college career and have all the confidence in the world that each week that’ll get incrementally better and we’ll be excited what we see,” said Waldron.
In week two, the Bears offense face a talented Houston Texans defense, led by coach DeMeco Ryans in his second year. Playing his first game on primetime television, the stage is set for Williams.
