Why Christian Ingram Signed with South Carolina Over USC Trojans
Three-star defensive line recruit Christian Ingram signed with the South Carolina on Wednesday, committing to the Gamecocks over the USC Trojans and the Kentucky Wildcats, his other two finalists.
After announcing his commitment to South Carolina, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman revealed part of the reason why Ingram chose the Gamecocks over the USC Trojans.
"The culture there is to work hard, take care of your brothers, and attack the day every day," Ingram told Spiegelman. "I live by that standard."
The Trojans were once viewed as the leaders in Ingram's recruitment, but the defensive line recruit decided against the move to Southern California to play for USC coach Lincoln Riley's program. Ingram is from Covington, Georgia, and as these recruitments come down to the wire, the distance between USC and some prospects' hometowns feels larger and larger.
Before finalizing his decision, Ingram visited both South Carolina and USC. The three-star recruit watched the Gamecocks host Wofford on Nov. 23, and the Trojans received the final visit from Ingram on Nov. 30 as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat USC in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
South Carolina is having success on the recruiting trail and on the field. Although the Gamecocks are not expected to make the College Football Playoff field, they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record led by coach Shane Beamer.
