Four-Star Receiver CJ Sadler Raves About USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines
The USC Trojans have all but wrapped up their 2025 recruiting class with a majority of their recruits enrolled early and taking part in winter workouts. They are still in play for at least one recruit, Mojave (NV) three-star linebacker AJ Tuitele, but Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff are out on the trail for the 2026 cycle and hosting a number of them over the coming weeks. That includes Class Technical (MI) four-star receiver CJ Sadler, who the Trojans extended an offer to this week on his visit.
Sadler is the No. 16 receiver and No. 98 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the top ranked player in the state of Michigan. USC is late to the mix, but they certainly have left an impression on the talented pass-catcher after his trip to Los Angeles.
“USC is a great place,” Sadler told On3. “They put guys in the NFL. That’s big. Of course it’s a great education. Great people there.”
Sadler is the teammate of 2025 four-star cornerback signee Alex Graham, who is one of the Trojans early enrollees. Graham had been committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes since last April, but USC was able to flip the Detroit native on the first day of the early signing period. With the Trojans being incredibly young at the cornerback position outside of San Jose State transfer DJ Harvey and DeCarlos Nicholson, Graham will have the opportunity to compete starting in spring practice to be a part of the two-deep.
“Overall USC is a great spot,” Sadler told On3. “Alex Graham, a former Cass Tech guy, he just enrolled in December. That’s my guy. He was telling me a lot of things about USC.
Michigan is considered the heavy favorite to land their elite in-state recruit, but the Trojans will continue to make a push for Sadler. Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Florida are also in the mix.
The Trojans currently have eight commitments the No. 2 recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings, headlined by three players ranked in the top-100 overall recruits. Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart.
Griffin is being pursued heavily by schools like Florida State and Tennessee in an effort to keep one of the top recruits in the 2026 cycle from heading out west. The Georgia native will be making a return trip out to Los Angeles on Feb. 1. It will be his fifth visit to USC’s campus.
