USC Trojans Predicted to Land 2025 3-Star AJ Tuitele, Former Washington State Signee
Mojave (LV) 2025 three-star linebacker AJ Tuitele took an official visit with the USC Trojans over the weekend. Tuitele originally signed with Washington State during the early national signing period but was granted a release when Cougars coach Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest. The Trojans extended an offer on Jan. 8 and after a trip to Los Angeles, USC has received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports to land Tuitele on National Signing Day next month.
Tuitele’s visit came on the same weekend the Trojans hired longtime NFL coach Rob Ryan as its new linebackers coach. Ryan brings a vast amount of experience to the USC coaching staff, having spent 35 years as an NFL or college coach. He has coached with nine NFL teams as either a defensive coordinator or position coach, which includes being the linebackers coach under Bill Belichick during the New England Patriots first two Super Bowl wins in the early 2000s. Ryan replaces Matt Entz, who left to become the coach at Fresno State.
The Trojans have signed 22 recruits for the 2025 cycle, but only one linebacker, San Clemente (CA) four-star Matai Tagoa’i. USC lost the recruiting battle for JSerra Catholic (CA) four-star Madden Faraimo to rival Notre Dame and Buford (GA) four-star Jadon Perlotte, who had been committed to USC since July, flipped to Tennessee on the first day of the early national signing period.
MORE: Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Ethan Feaster Leaning USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Visits California Recruits: Ryder Lyons, Brandon Arrington
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Musselman After Wisconsin Loss: 'We Have No Home Court Advantage'
Tuitele stuffed the stat sheet in his senior campaign, registering 196 total tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss, nine passes defended, five sacks with two forced fumbles. The Las Vegas native would be a necessary addition for a Trojans defense that desperately needs linebacker depth after not signing anyone at the position during the winter transfer portal window.
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb played a majority of the snaps at linebackermfor USC this past season, but both have exhausted all of their eligibility, and former Trojans linebacker Raesjon Davis has transferred to Oregon State.
Eric Gentry will return to the lineup after missing most of the season when he sustained a series of concussions early in the season. The Trojans star linebacker was having the best season of his career through four games before he had to redshirt. Desman Stephens II continued to progress throughout his freshman season and appears primed for a larger role in D’Anton Lynn’s defense in 2025.
Elijah Newby, a former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle will be looked upon to take a massive step in his second season on campus. Anthony Beavers Jr. will also return in a hybrid safety/linebacker role.
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Chicago Bears Interview Minnesota's Brian Flores For Head Coaching Vacancy
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy