Recruit Cameron Sermons Commits to USC Trojans, Brother of 2026 Cornerback RJ Sermons
Rancho Cucamonga (CA) 2025 three-star athlete Cameron Sermons committed to the USC Trojans on Monday. Sermons is the brother of 2026 blue-chip recruit and USC commit RJ Sermons. RJ is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 27 overall prospect in the class of 2026, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Their father, Rodney, played running back for the Trojans from 1994-97.
Cam Sermons has incredible speed, running a 10.46 in the 100-meters and a 21.53 in the 200-meters. He projects as a receiver at the next level. Sermons recorded 37 receptions for 765 yards to go with 1,200 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season.
USC signed 21 high school recruits during the early national signing period, including three receivers, four-stars Tanook Hines, Corey Simms and Romero Ison. The Trojans added Waymond Jordan Jr., the No. 1 JUCO running back earlier this month to their No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the On3 Industry Rankings. However, it appears the Trojans are not done adding to its 2025 class.
Mojave (LV) 2025 three-star AJ Tuitele took an official to USC over the weekend. Tuitele originally signed with Washington State during the early national signing period but reopened his recruitment after he was granted a release after the Cougars staff left for Wake Forest. USC got in the mix and extended an offer to the Las Vegas native on Jan. 8. The Trojans received a crystal ball from 247Sports to land Tuitele on National Signing Day next month after his visit to Los Angeles.
Tuitele could be viewed as a necessary addition for the Trojans, having signed just one linebacker in the 2025 cycle, San Clemente (CA) four-star Matai Tagoa’i. USC also did not sign a linebacker during the winter transfer portal window. Star linebacker Eric Gentry will return after missing a majority of the season after sustaining multiple concussions through the first month of the season. He did return for the Trojans bowl game against Texas A&M. USC also has Desman Stephens II and Elijah Newby, two former four-star recruits in the 2024 cycle.
It is unclear whether or not Sermons has committed as a scholarship player or a preferred walk-on. Sermons is listed as a three-star by 247Sports, but the other recruiting sites have him listed as an unranked prospect. Depending on how things play out over the next year, the Trojans could have two sets on brothers on its roster. Cornerback Kevin Longstreet, the older brother of 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet transferred to USC from Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on.
