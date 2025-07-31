College Football Playoff Prediction Leaves Out Notable Big Ten Team
The USC Trojans are seeking their first College Football Playoff appearance this season. College football analyst J.D. Pickell dropped his 12-team playoff predictions for the 2025 season. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans did not make it.
What does Pickell’s 12-team field look like?
Pickell’s College Football Playoff Prediction
The USC Trojans did not make J.D. Pickell’s 12-team playoff. Here are the teams he has and what their rank is.
1. LSU Tigers
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Clemson Tigers
4. Texas Longhorns
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Texas A&M Aggies
8. Georgia Bulldogs
9. Alabama Crimson Tide
10. Baylor Bears
12. James Madison Dukes
Pickell has the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers taking down the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship. It’s a field loaded with Big Ten and SEC teams. Pickell predicts five SEC teams and three Big Ten team making it in.
The only outliers are one ACC team; Clemson, one Big 12 team; Baylor, one group of five team; James Madison, and an independent Notre Dame.
USC Trojans College Football Playoff Betting Odds
USC currently has odds of +450 to make the playoff and odds of -700 to miss it per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can Lincoln Riley Get USC to Their First Ever Playoff?
If Pickell’s prediction comes to fruition, this would mark another season where the USC Trojans failed to make the College Football Playoff. USC has been knocking on the door of the playoff a couple different times since the format was adopted in 2014, but have not gotten over the hump.
The closest USC came in recent years was in 2022, Lincoln Riley’s first year as coach in Los Angeles. Led by Heisman trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans went 11-1 in the regular season.
They entered the Pac-12 Championship game against the Utah Utes in a situation where if they won, they would be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. The Utes dominated in the second half en route to a 47-24 victory, ending USC's playoff hopes. The Trojans ended up earning a berth in the Cotton Bowl, where they lost to Tulane.
Lincoln Riley himself has been to the College Football Playoff three different times back when he was the coach of Oklahoma Sooners. Can he get this USC team there this season?
The USC Trojans starting quarterback for the 2025 season opener will be Jayden Maiava as announced by Lincoln Riley at Big Ten media day last week. Maiava started the final four games of the season for USC after Miller Moss was benched. USC went 3-1 in Maiava’s starts.
