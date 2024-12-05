San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan Raves About Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been impressive in his rookie season. Despite already being on his third offensive coordinator and second head coach in just 12 games, the former USC Trojans star has navigated the ups and downs of being a professional with the poise of a veteran. That poise off the field has trickled into the field as Williams has had the most successful statistical rookie season in Bears franchise history.
On Sunday, Williams and the Bears will head to the Bay Area to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, who played in the Super Bowl 11 months ago, are 5-7 and fighting for their playoff lives. They’re essentially in must-win mode the last month of the season. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan understands the challenge ahead in winning out and has also lauded the task in front of them that former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams presents.
"He's as talented as there is. He's as good of a thrower as there is. Born to play the position. Has the athletic ability to do whatever. Has the speed to do whatever” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan of Caleb Williams.
From a coach who’s been around the likes of quarterbacks like Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy, and Robert Griffin III and coached against some of the greatest quarterbacks in National Football League history, it speaks volumes to how the league sees Williams's talent and trajectory.
Williams hasn’t had the smoothest transition to the NFL in terms of a team environment, as the constant upheaval in terms of leadership has been ever-present. Despite that, Williams is learning and has the potential to break the Bears franchise passing yards record as a rookie. To reach that milestone, Williams must average 277 passing yards per game for the rest of the season.
"Having these moments is definitely something that will help me in the future. I think it will help me in the long run, being able to handle this first year and being able to grow from it. I think it is a stepping stone in my development." Williams said of facing adversity this early in his career.
In the past three weeks, Williams dropped back to pass a league-high 140 times and produced a 0.14 EPA per dropback, which ranks seventh in that span, a 24.4 total QB EPA that ranks sixth during that frame, and a 99.2 passer rating 11th in the period, via TruMediaSports. Williams is averaging 275 passing yards per game since the departure of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
The 49ers defense still features marquee talent, but Williams is on the right path and is now battle-tested amongst the toughest teams in the sport.
