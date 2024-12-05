USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Named To All-Big Ten Teams, Reese's Senior Bowl Game
USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim was honored with two massive achievements on Tuesday. The 6-5, 310-pound behemoth was named Third-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches of the conference, just one of four position players from the Trojans to receive conference honors, one of two Trojans offensive line with guard Emmanuel Pregnon.
In addition, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the nation’s most prestigious post-season NFL showcase game, announced that Monheim accepted his invitation to compete in the 2025 edition of the game. The week of practice leading into the game is just as important as it’s a testing period against other potential NFL players. There are also off-field opportunities, such as team interviews and media obligations.
The Senior Bowl is one of the marquee pre-draft stops for all 32 NFL personnel, staff, and executives. There’s not a better stage for an offensive lineman to display their skills in front of NFL leaders. For a player like Monheim who can do it all up front, it provides an opportunity to dominate and be boosted into a higher draft position or, at the very least, win over a specific franchise.
Monheim has been an integral part of the USC Trojans offensive line and team as a whole for a better part of five seasons. The redshirt senior has played all three positions along the offensive line during his Trojan career and selflessly returned for the 2024 season while starting full-time at center for the first time in his storied career. Monheim appeared in 52 games throughout his Trojan career and started 46 of those games.
Monheim is a versatile, athletic, and savvy player with fantastic base mechanics. His 6-5 frame is not typical of what is normally see at the center position; however, there are more players with that build making the move inside in recent years. With his natural athleticism, long limbs can be a positive as they aid in keeping distance.
It has yet to be announced what bowl game the USC Trojans will play in and whether or not Monheim will decide to participate in that game. One thing is for certain: Monheim is deserving of these honors and will be remembered in Trojan history for his contribution.
