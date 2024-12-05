All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Named To All-Big Ten Teams, Reese's Senior Bowl Game

After a storied career with the USC Trojans, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim capped off his final season earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches. Monheim also accepted an invitation to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Kyron Samuels

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim was honored with two massive achievements on Tuesday. The 6-5, 310-pound behemoth was named Third-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches of the conference, just one of four position players from the Trojans to receive conference honors, one of two Trojans offensive line with guard Emmanuel Pregnon. 

In addition, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the nation’s most prestigious post-season NFL showcase game, announced that Monheim accepted his invitation to compete in the 2025 edition of the game. The week of practice leading into the game is just as important as it’s a testing period against other potential NFL players. There are also off-field opportunities, such as team interviews and media obligations.

The Senior Bowl is one of the marquee pre-draft stops for all 32 NFL personnel, staff, and executives. There’s not a better stage for an offensive lineman to display their skills in front of NFL leaders. For a player like Monheim who can do it all up front, it provides an opportunity to dominate and be boosted into a higher draft position or, at the very least, win over a specific franchise.

Monheim has been an integral part of the USC Trojans offensive line and team as a whole for a better part of five seasons. The redshirt senior has played all three positions along the offensive line during his Trojan career and selflessly returned for the 2024 season while starting full-time at center for the first time in his storied career. Monheim appeared in 52 games throughout his Trojan career and started 46 of those games. 

Monheim is a versatile, athletic, and savvy player with fantastic base mechanics. His 6-5 frame is not typical of what is normally see at the center position; however, there are more players with that build making the move inside in recent years. With his natural athleticism, long limbs can be a positive as they aid in keeping distance.

It has yet to be announced what bowl game the USC Trojans will play in and whether or not Monheim will decide to participate in that game. One thing is for certain: Monheim is deserving of these honors and will be remembered in Trojan history for his contribution. 

Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

