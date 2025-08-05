Where Do USC Trojans' Opponents Rank in Preseason Coaches Poll?
After seeing a drop in the win column each of the past two seasons, the amount of pressure surrounding USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley in 2025 is immense.
USC will have one of the tougher schedules in the conference, particularly on the road. Four opponents on the Trojans 2025 schedule were featured inside the top-15 of the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday.
Southern Cal will travel to Champaign in week 5 to face No. 12 Illinois on Sep. 27. After opening the season against Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Purdue and Michigan State, the Fighting Illini will be the Trojans first true test of the season.
Illinois returns 16 starters from a team that won 10 games a year ago, headlined by quarterback Luke Altmyer and all five offensive lineman.
Defensive line figures one of the strengths for the Trojans this season and a matchup against a veteran Illinois offensive line will provide the perfect opportunity to see just how good that group can be.
USC has struggled in recent memory playing games in the central or eastern time zone. The Trojans have not won a game in either since 2013. They will have an opportunity to break that streak when they play Purdue in week 3.
Riley and his team will have their first bye week in week 6, before hosting No. 14 Michigan on Oct. 11 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s thriller. The Trojans erased a double-digit halftime deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
MORE: USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment
MORE: Former U.S. President's Opinion Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Resurfaces
MORE: Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Update On DJ Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit
However, the Wolverines engineered a game-winning drive in the final minutes of regulation and Kalel Mullings' one-yard plunge with 37 seconds remaining gave them a 27-24 victory.
Michigan brought in transfer quarterbacks Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia, but five-star freshman Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, is expected to be the man under center in Ann Arbor.
Underwood not only has the highest upside, but the Wolverines can’t afford to sit a player that was lured to Michigan with an eight figure NIL deal. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has been turning heads since he arrived during Bowl practice last December. He’s physically imposing with his massive frame and has the talent with his arm and legs to match it.
The Wolverines will be prepared when they come to Los Angeles because of their two big road tests against Oklahoma on Sep. 6 and Nebraska on Sep. 20.
USC will immediately travel to South Bend the following week to face No. 5 Notre Dame in the latest and perhaps one of the final editions of one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
A lot has been made about the future of this rivalry, which makes this year’s battle that more important. And it’s a place the Trojans have not won since 2011.
The Irish are breaking in a new quarterback in this season and redshirt freshman CJ Carr emerged as the heavy favorite coming out of spring.
The talent on the Notre Dame roster is undeniable. Marcus Freeman has done a phenomenal job in recruiting, but also roster retention, which is very impressive in this era of college football.
USC and No. 7 Oregon have been playing since 1915 and the one on Nov. 22 is one of the most highly anticipated. For the long time west coast foes, it will be their first battle as members of the Big Ten conference.
The two have been in engaged in numerous recruiting battles over the years, but in particular this 2026 cycle. And in the early stages of future recruiting classes, it appears to be no different.
Oregon is also breaking in a new quarterback in redshirt sophomore Dante Moore. The Detroit native played his true freshman season at UCLA where he appeared in nine games, including five starts in 2023. Moore threw 11 touchdowns versus nine interceptions and completed just 53.5-perfect of his passes.
He transferred to Oregon last season, where he sat behind Dillon Gabriel. Moore took 29 offensive snaps and threw eight passes in 2024. The former five-star recruit in the 2023 cycle has garnered plenty of Heisman buzz heading into the season.
Each of the last two Oregon transfer quarterbacks, Bo Nix in 2023 and Gabriel in 2024 and have finished inside the top 3 in Heisman voting.
The Ducks undoubtedly have a talented roster. Dan Lanning has done a excellent job in recruiting and adding talent via the transfer portal. Autzen Stadium has been a tough place to play in recent memory.
The result of this game will play a major part in how USC fans view Riley heading into next offseason.