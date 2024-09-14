Every Time USC Trojans Mentioned on College GameDay Week 3
The No. 11 USC Trojans do not have an opponent on Saturday, Sept. 14, so there was little mention of USC during College GameDay’s week three show.
The GameDay crew broadcasted the show from Columbia, South Carolina, for an SEC matchup between No. 16 LSU and South Carolina. The Trojans gave LSU its first loss of the season in week one, and the Tigers look to avoid another upset in week three.
In addition to previewing the Gamecocks’ chances to pull off an upset, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and the rest of the GameDay cast covered games happening across the country.
In the Pacific Northwest, old Pac-12 rivalries are being renewed as Oregon is playing Oregon State and Washington is playing Washington State in the same week. Although no longer happening at the end of the season, the familiar matchups are always interesting to watch.
USC will face defending national champion No.17 Michigan after the bye week, but the Wolverines did not receive any airtime before a week three matchup with Arkansas State. The only ranked matchup on Saturday, Sept. 14, is No. 24 Boston College vs. No. 6 Missouri.
While the GameDay panel did not mention the Trojans in week three, the group of analysts have been complimentary of the team’s successful start.
“Miller Moss from bowl game, all the way through, the way he handled himself with LSU, phenomenal,” said McAfee in week two’s broadcast. "I loved him running down the sideline, the entire thing on Sunday night. But if you think about this USC team, the reason why they haven’t been able to really go with Caleb (Williams) is because of defense. I think D’Anton Lynn brings them a weapon on the defensive side of the ball.”
USC’s matchup with Michigan on Sept. 21 will certainly feature plenty of talking points on the week four edition of GameDay.
