Ex-USC QB Reveals: Aaron Rodgers is 'All-Time Favorite'

"I think Aaron Rodgers is the top-of-the-line best you can model your game after."

JT Daniels is on a quest for greatness.

Despite having an unusual start to his career, the Southern California native has found his footing in Athens. He enters the 2021 season as one of the top talents across the country.

Daniels embodies plenty of natural talent, but continues to watch and learn from the best. In a recent interview with Athlon Sports, the former USC quarterback revealed which NFL QB he admires and patterns his own game after.

"My all-time favorite is Aaron Rodgers. I’m a huge Tom Brady fan. I like [Patrick] Mahomes a lot, too. Josh Allen, after [last] year especially. To me, I think Aaron Rodgers is the top-of-the-line best you can model your game after. What he can do with the ball is brilliant. He’s a great decision-maker. He’s just accurate from all [places on the field]. Aaron’s definitely my favorite."

[READ: JT Daniels Reveals: USC Wide Receivers 'Helped Me Develop']

Daniels came to USC in 2018 and won the job immediately. He went 216-of-363 for 2,672 yards and had 14 touchdowns. There were high hopes for the former Mater Dei star ahead of his sophomore season. However, during the Trojans season opener, he suffered a season-ending knee injury after going 25-of-34 for 215 yards with one touchdown.

Daniels decided to make the move to Georgia after rehabilitating a torn ACL and looking at the emergence of Kedon Slovis. He had a delayed debut with the Bulldogs, playing in only four games as QB1, but earned the starting role by the seasons end.

Returning for another season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Daniels looks to emerge as the one of the top talents in the SEC, and build off his 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2020.

