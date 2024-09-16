Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Throws 2 Interceptions In Sunday Night Football Loss
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams started Sunday night with seven straight completions against the Houston Texans. He finished the first half completing 12 of 15 passes for 91 yards. The second half was much harsher for Williams.
The rookie quarterback finished with 174 yards, completing 23 of 37 passes. He threw two interceptions and was sacked seven times by the Houston defense.
The Bears were never able to take a lead over the Texans, ultimately losing the game 13-19. The Bears defense gave Williams plenty of chances, but the offense was unable to capitalize.
Williams and the Bears began a two-minute drill down six points in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to get anything going. Under consistent pressure throughout the night, the Texans turned up the heat on the last drive of the night to secure the victory.
The Bears went on an 11-play drive to open the game, resulting in a field goal after gaining 42 yards. The biggest plays of the drive were completions from Williams to DJ Moore and DeAndre Carter, putting Chicago into field goal range for kicker Cairo Santos. The drive stalled after Williams was sacked on 3rd and 9 from the Houston 25-yard line.
On the next drive for the Bears, Williams and the offense had a quick three and out.
After Houston extended their lead to 13-3, the Bears faced a fourth and short in their territory. Instead of punting, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus decided to go for it with over five minutes remaining in the first half. Williams handed the ball to running back Kahlil Herbert who got the first down by inches.
Unfortunately for Williams and the Bears, the same drive ended on the next series when Williams was sacked on third down.
The rookie quarterback out of USC finished the half on a good note, however. After the Bears defense got a stop to set up the offense with good field position, Willams and the Bears drove down for a Khalil Herbert touchdown run.
Caleb Williams is still seeking his first NFL touchdown. We will see if he can pick it up in the second half of a game that remains quite close. The Texans lead the Bears 16-10 at halftime.
