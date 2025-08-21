All Trojans

USC Freshman Cornerback Emerging as Candidate for Early Playing Time

USC football’s 2025 recruiting class brought plenty of star power, and freshman cornerback Alex Graham is already emerging as one of the names to know. The former four-star defensive back out of Detroit flipped from Colorado to USC on signing day and has wasted no time making an impression in Los Angeles. With his speed, size, and maturity beyond his years, Graham is poised to compete for early playing time in a Trojan secondary looking for difference-makers.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans mascot Tommy Trojan leads the Spirit of Troy marching band onto the field during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans may have landed a Midwest recruiting crown jewel. From Detroit, USC freshman Alex Graham has three-way skills (cornerback, returner, receiver) with the ability to take over a game on either side of the ball.

USC Mascot four-star freshman cornerback Alex Graham USC coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten football Kamari Ramsey Colorado football / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alex Graham's Path To USC

Alex Graham, a 6-foot, 200-pound ball hawk, split his high school career between two powerhouse programs. He started at Cass Technical in Detroit, transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his junior season, then returned to Cass Tech for a championship run as a senior. In 2024, Graham helped lead Cass Tech to a Division 1 Michigan state title, racking up five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and earning All-State honors on defense.

Speed was always part of his DNA. Graham ran a 10.9-second 100m dash and even won an AAU Junior Olympics triathlon as a youth athlete—rare proof that his athleticism extends far beyond the football field. When you combine that with his physical style of play, it’s not surprising that he became one of the most recruited defensive backs in the Midwest.

The Recruitment Battle

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Graham’s recruiting story wasn’t straightforward. Ranked the No. 5 player in Michigan and a top-40 corner nationally, he was pursued by dozens of programs. At one point, he gave his verbal commitment to Colorado, drawn to Deion Sanders’ vision of “DBU” in Boulder. But USC never backed off, and when the early signing period rolled around, Graham shocked recruiting circles by flipping to the Trojans.

“I wanted to find the right place to grow on and off the field, and USC felt like home,” Graham told 247Sports after signing. The flip marked one of Lincoln Riley’s biggest recruiting wins of the cycle, especially because USC had been criticized in recent years for letting elite defensive backs slip to Big Ten and SEC schools.

What He Brings to USC’s Secondary

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Physicality? Check. Speed? Double-check. Maturity? Coaches are already raving.

Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn went so far as to say Graham’s maturity reminded him of Kamari Ramsey. For casual fans, that comparison is no throwaway line. Ramsey transferred from UCLA in 2024 and instantly became USC’s defensive leader, starting 12 games and finishing as the secondary’s top tackler. Coaches routinely called him the “quarterback of the defense” for how he communicated and held teammates accountable.

So when a true freshman gets that kind of comparison, it means something. “Graham is already looking ahead of his years,” Lynn told USC Athletics reporters during camp. For a secondary that’s struggled with consistency the last few seasons, that’s music to Trojan fans’ ears.

Graham’s versatility could make him a candidate for multiple roles in year one. He has the size to play outside corner, the quickness to cover in the slot, and the confidence to step into run support. Early whispers from camp suggest he could compete for the nickel spot as a true freshman if he keeps developing.

The Cass Tech Pipeline

USC didn’t just land a corner—they tapped into one of the nation’s most reliable pipelines. Cass Tech has produced NFL-caliber defensive backs for years, including Jourdan Lewis (Cowboys), Delano Hill (Seahawks), and Dior Mathis (Oregon). Graham carries that legacy, arriving at USC polished and ready for the speed of college football.

Trojans’ Fans—Start Listening for That Name

Keep an eye on No. 3 in cardinal and gold. Graham’s combination of intelligence, fearlessness, and athleticism makes him one of the freshmen most likely to break through early. And if he blossoms into the next shutdown corner at USC, this flip from Colorado will go down as a program-defining recruiting win.

