USC Trojans' Luke Huard Reveals Jayden Maiava's Confidence Level in Year Two with Program
It’s a short distance from the locker room to Howard Jones field, but USC Trojans redshirt junior Jayden Maiava brings the energy every morning. He hypes up his teammates as he jogs onto the field.
Maiava has become more of a vocal presence this season. He dances and vibes to the music being played during the stretching period. He doesn’t hesitate when he comes to getting on the guys, but at the same time he’s encouraging them when they make a play.
USC coach Lincoln Riley said during Big Ten Media Days that Maiava has found his voice with the team. Several players spoke during the team’s media days last week about Maiava embracing a leadership role.
A second year in the Trojans program, getting acclimated to playing at Southern Cal and working under Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard has changed everything for Maiava.
“You can just feel Jayden being more and more comfortable in his own skin, and more comfortable being one of the leaders of this football team and operating this offense,” Huard said. "You just feel an improved and elevated level of confidence with the way that he's going about his business. And he is always one that wants to learn more, wants to gain more knowledge, never satisfied with where he's at.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC in January 2024, after winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. He competed with Miller Moss in the spring and during fall camp, but it was the Moss who won the starting job.
Maiava appeared in just three contests, attempting 11 passes through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 season. But after a disappointing loss to Washington on the road, which dropped the Trojans to 4-5, Maiava took over as the starter in November. He went 3-1 as a starter and accounted for 14 total touchdowns in the process.
Fast forward to now, Maiava has been with the Trojans for over a year and half. Familiarity and finding a routine are huge for a quarterback. Maiava's been meditating and reading more.
“The thing with Jayden is that he's asking a lot more questions,” Huard said. “And I think when you ask more questions, usually that's because you've had a little bit more understanding of what's going on, and now you're getting into some of the finer details. Okay, maybe, 'What is the defense thinking on this? Or, hey, how is our offensive line target this?' So just some of the finer details you can just, you can tell like he's gained so much knowledge of this system and wanting to learn more and more.”
Maiava fits the mold of quarterbacks that have been successful under Riley with his arm talent and ability to make plays with his legs. Moss was not much of a threat to pull the ball on zone read plays or create off-script plays.
Riley was also not calling quarterback designed runs with Moss, something he could do with Maiava. So, having Maiava running the show should open up the offense a little bit more.
“When you have an athletic quarterback that on any given play, if he's got green grass in front of him, you can stick that foot in the ground and go get a bunch of yards,” Huard said. “That puts a lot of pressure on defenses, forces them to have to count for that position in their own game, potentially, and so certainly that's an advantage, and certainly can draw people out of coverage and give you the benefit there of less people in coverage. So there's certainly a lot of things that go along with quarterbacks that have athleticism can put pressure on the defense.”