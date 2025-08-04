All Trojans

USC Trojans' Luke Huard Reveals Jayden Maiava's Confidence Level in Year Two with Program

USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava enters his second season in the Cardinal and Gold. Maiava has not only established himself as the Trojans signal-caller but has become a vocal presence according to USC offensive coordinator Luke Huard.

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s a short distance from the locker room to Howard Jones field, but USC Trojans redshirt junior Jayden Maiava brings the energy every morning. He hypes up his teammates as he jogs onto the field. 

Maiava has become more of a vocal presence this season. He dances and vibes to the music being played during the stretching period. He doesn’t hesitate when he comes to getting on the guys, but at the same time he’s encouraging them when they make a play. 

Jayden Maiava Has Gained Confidence in Second Season with USC Trojans Luke Huard Lincoln Riley Big Ten
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley said during Big Ten Media Days that Maiava has found his voice with the team. Several players spoke during the team’s media days last week about Maiava embracing a leadership role. 

A second year in the Trojans program, getting acclimated to playing at Southern Cal and working under Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard has changed everything for Maiava. 

“You can just feel Jayden being more and more comfortable in his own skin, and more comfortable being one of the leaders of this football team and operating this offense,” Huard said. "You just feel an improved and elevated level of confidence with the way that he's going about his business. And he is always one that wants to learn more, wants to gain more knowledge, never satisfied with where he's at.”

MORE: USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment

MORE: Former U.S. President's Opinion Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Resurfaces

MORE: Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Update On DJ Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC in January 2024, after winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. He competed with Miller Moss in the spring and during fall camp, but it was the Moss who won the starting job. 

Maiava appeared in just three contests, attempting 11 passes through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 season. But after a disappointing loss to Washington on the road, which dropped the Trojans to 4-5, Maiava took over as the starter in November. He went 3-1 as a starter and accounted for 14 total touchdowns in the process. 

Fast forward to now, Maiava has been with the Trojans for over a year and half. Familiarity and finding a routine are huge for a quarterback. Maiava's been meditating and reading more. 

Jayden Maiava Has Gained Confidence in Second Season with USC Trojans Luke Huard Lincoln Riley Big Ten
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“The thing with Jayden is that he's asking a lot more questions,” Huard said. “And I think when you ask more questions, usually that's because you've had a little bit more understanding of what's going on, and now you're getting into some of the finer details. Okay, maybe, 'What is the defense thinking on this? Or, hey, how is our offensive line target this?' So just some of the finer details you can just, you can tell like he's gained so much knowledge of this system and wanting to learn more and more.”

Maiava fits the mold of quarterbacks that have been successful under Riley with his arm talent and ability to make plays with his legs. Moss was not much of a threat to pull the ball on zone read plays or create off-script plays. 

Jayden Maiava Has Gained Confidence in Second Season with USC Trojans Luke Huard Lincoln Riley Big Ten
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riley was also not calling quarterback designed runs with Moss, something he could do with Maiava. So, having Maiava running the show should open up the offense a little bit more. 

“When you have an athletic quarterback that on any given play, if he's got green grass in front of him, you can stick that foot in the ground and go get a bunch of yards,” Huard said. “That puts a lot of pressure on defenses, forces them to have to count for that position in their own game, potentially, and so certainly that's an advantage, and certainly can draw people out of coverage and give you the benefit there of less people in coverage. So there's certainly a lot of things that go along with quarterbacks that have athleticism can put pressure on the defense.”

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football