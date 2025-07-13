All Trojans

Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC Trojans for No. 1-Ranked Recruiting Class

The USC Trojans have owned the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for a majority of this year, but the Georgia Bulldogs have been hot on the recruiting trail this summer and are making a run to overtake Southern Cal for the top spot.

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans hired a brand-new personnel and recruiting staff this offseason, with general manager Chad Bowden at the head of table to improve its recruiting efforts, particularly in the state of California. 

USC has been criticized in the past for its inability to recruit top prospects in their own backyard. They signed only five players from California in the 2025 cycle. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, who reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class, will be the sixth when he officially enrolls this month. 

Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC Trojans for No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Programs such as Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon developed strong recruiting footprints in California, while the Trojans had become a secondary school in its own state. 

Bowden has come in and immediately flipped the narrative. USC holds commitments from 17 recruits in California in the class of 2026, which includes eight of the top-30 prospects, according to the 247 Composite Rankings, headlined by five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star receiver Trent Mosley. The next closest is Ohio State and Texas A&M with three.

IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili have strong California ties. Pepe was born and raised in Long Beach, while Ili was a three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.), before he transferred to the islands this spring. 

MORE: USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues

MORE: Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?

MORE: USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza

The Trojans certainly have limited themselves to California. They have landed two top 100 prospects from the Lone Star State in DeSoto (Texas) four-star Boobie Feaster and Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. 

After completing its first season in the Big Ten, the Trojans have started to establish a recruiting footprint in the Midwest, landing Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones and Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston. 

USC has even expanded to the opposite coast, landing a commitment from Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE Luke Wafle over Ohio State and Penn State last month. 

Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC Trojans for No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

In total, the Trojans hold 31 commitments and own the No. 1 ranked class according to every recruiting site, but Georgia is fast approaching behind them. 

The Bulldogs hold 29 commitments, eight of which are inside the 247Sports Composite Rankings top 100 overall prospects, headlined by Nashville Christian School (Tenn.) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 ranked signal-caller. 

Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC Trojans for No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was relentless on the recruiting trail when he served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator under Nick Saban for eight years. That carried over when he headed to Athens almost a decade ago and has finished with the top three recruiting class every single cycle since 2017, which has included three No. 1 classes. 

It will be a close race from now until recruits can officially sign with their schools in December during the early signing period. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football