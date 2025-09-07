All Trojans

What Georgia Southern Coach Clay Helton Said About USC Trojans After Blowout Loss

The USC Trojans are 2-0 following another big win. The Trojans scored 56 points against the Georgia Southern Eagles, another high-scoring game. Eagles coach and former USC coach, Clay Helton, put up a fight but could not get the win against his former team. After the game, Helton discussed returning to USC.

Angela Miele

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Clay Helton watches from the sideline during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Clay Helton watches from the sideline during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are off to a 2-0 start after a win against the Georgia Southern Eagles, 59-20. USC’s offense came out firing once again, but it was a tighter game than last week, as the Eagles’ offense put up a fight.

It was Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton's first time facing his former team. While the Trojans still got the win, Helton returned to the Coliseum and did not make it easy for his former team. After the game, Helton spoke about the loss against the Trojans.

What Clay Helton Said After Loss vs. USC

Clay Helton coached Georgia Southern its third win in four games as the Eagles defeated Ball State 34-23 in Paulson Stadium on Saturday night. Gasovsballstffortunesmn2022012 / [FRANK FORTUNE/SAVANNAH MORNING NEWS] / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I will always hold this place near and dear to my heart. It's one of those special places. You get to be a part of it, and you know it's not going to last forever. You hope it does, but I got to be a part of it," Helton said.

Although things may not have ended well during Helton's tenure with the Trojans, the Georgia Southern coach has nothing but respect for the USC Trojans. He made sure to send the program his best despite the loss.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I hope they go win it all," Helton said.

The Georgia Southern Eagles now fall to a 0-2 record, while USC is 2-0 with strong momentum to kick off the 2025 college football season.


USC Maintains Dominance Ahead Of Big Ten Play

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC’s offense was on fire against the Eagles. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had a big game, going 16-of-24 for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Maiava and the team once again had a high enough lead to allow true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet a chance to take the field.

While Maiava had another big game, multiple playmakers stole the show. Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane had a big performance with three receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. Stats aside, his touchdown reception stood out with a one-handed catch with a defender right next to him.

USC’s run game will continue to be a force to be reckoned with, as the Trojans have multiple players who can take off for the offense. Running back Waymond Jordan led the team with 16 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown. King Miller had just three carries, but for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans' defense stood its ground in the end, but must clean some things up as they allowed 20 points and some explosive plays. Eagles running back Jamarian Samuel had just four carries, but for 58 yards due to a 36-yard run.

Georgia Southern wide receiver Camden Brown had three receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. There were some secondary concerns, and USC must remain focused. While the program defeated the Eagles, the Trojans are moving on to conference opponents, and the few mistakes can lead to losses.

The USC Trojans will next face the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Not only will it be USC’s first Big Ten game of the season, but it will be the first away game as well.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

