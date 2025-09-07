What Georgia Southern Coach Clay Helton Said About USC Trojans After Blowout Loss
The USC Trojans are off to a 2-0 start after a win against the Georgia Southern Eagles, 59-20. USC’s offense came out firing once again, but it was a tighter game than last week, as the Eagles’ offense put up a fight.
It was Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton's first time facing his former team. While the Trojans still got the win, Helton returned to the Coliseum and did not make it easy for his former team. After the game, Helton spoke about the loss against the Trojans.
What Clay Helton Said After Loss vs. USC
"I will always hold this place near and dear to my heart. It's one of those special places. You get to be a part of it, and you know it's not going to last forever. You hope it does, but I got to be a part of it," Helton said.
Although things may not have ended well during Helton's tenure with the Trojans, the Georgia Southern coach has nothing but respect for the USC Trojans. He made sure to send the program his best despite the loss.
"I hope they go win it all," Helton said.
The Georgia Southern Eagles now fall to a 0-2 record, while USC is 2-0 with strong momentum to kick off the 2025 college football season.
USC Maintains Dominance Ahead Of Big Ten Play
USC’s offense was on fire against the Eagles. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had a big game, going 16-of-24 for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Maiava and the team once again had a high enough lead to allow true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet a chance to take the field.
While Maiava had another big game, multiple playmakers stole the show. Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane had a big performance with three receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. Stats aside, his touchdown reception stood out with a one-handed catch with a defender right next to him.
USC’s run game will continue to be a force to be reckoned with, as the Trojans have multiple players who can take off for the offense. Running back Waymond Jordan led the team with 16 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown. King Miller had just three carries, but for 55 yards and one touchdown.
The Trojans' defense stood its ground in the end, but must clean some things up as they allowed 20 points and some explosive plays. Eagles running back Jamarian Samuel had just four carries, but for 58 yards due to a 36-yard run.
Georgia Southern wide receiver Camden Brown had three receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. There were some secondary concerns, and USC must remain focused. While the program defeated the Eagles, the Trojans are moving on to conference opponents, and the few mistakes can lead to losses.
The USC Trojans will next face the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Not only will it be USC’s first Big Ten game of the season, but it will be the first away game as well.