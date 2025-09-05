Should USC Trojans Be Ranked After Dominant Performance in Week 1?
The USC Trojans kicked off the season with a massive win, scoring 73 points, the most by the program since 1930. Despite USC's performance, the program remained unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.
USC was a hot topic throughout the offseason following a disappointing 2024 season. There was also a debate regarding USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and whether he is on the hot seat. After the Trojans had the season opener they needed, should the program have been ranked?
Where Josh Pate Believes USC Should Be Ranked
College football analyst Josh Pate released his personal top-25 rankings ahead of week 2, with a couple of differences from the current poll. Pate revealed that he would place the USC Trojans at No. 23, deserving of being ranked, but it was not an easy decision.
“This is arguable. They could be 23rd, they could be 26th. I think that there’s, again, a little pulse out there. Maybe a little more pulse than the public is ready to admit. They scored like 147 points week one against a high school team. I got USC 23rd. You can debate that. That’s fine,” Pate said on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show."
Does The Opponent Matter For USC?
While Pate gave the USC Trojans the credit that they deserve for the performance, the argument for the team not being ranked is due to the opponent. USC did enter the game as massive favorites, and the team won as they should have.
Missouri State is in its first season in the FBS, finishing 8-4 last year. While the Bears are working their way up, USC has the resources to build a stronger team, and the game was played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. With everything in place for USC to win, Riley and the Trojans may have to wait for conference play for the chance to be ranked.
Despite the opponent, the USC Trojans still scored 73 points, even with playing primarily depth pieces in the second half. Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the team put up 42 points in the first half, giving backup true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet the chance to play.
Playing lower depth players and still scoring 31 points in the second half demonstrates that USC is a well-rounded team. Despite the opponent's strength, the Trojans had a big-time performance, earning consideration for the Top 25.
Next Step For USC To Become A Ranked Team
The first step for USC to make the AP Top 25 Poll will be to have another standout performance. The Trojans will face the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 6.
This is another matchup where USC is a heavy favorite, and while the Trojans may not have to put up over 70 points, the team will have to have another dominant game. While it still may not be a high-level opponent, the Trojans have to show consistency with their performance.
Looking ahead at USC’s schedule, the team will kick off Big Ten play on Sept. 13 against the Purdue Boilermakers. Winning against conference opponents will be crucial, but the first true test will be on Sept. 27 against the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini.
USC will have three games in a row against teams that are currently ranked, starting with Illinois. After that, the team will face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (Oct. 11) and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Oct. 18).
Although USC has caught the attention of many and has shown they can be a tough team this year, the Trojans remain unranked heading into week two.
Riley and the Trojans will face the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. PT.