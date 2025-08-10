Houston Texans Rookie Defensive Back Turning Heads In Training Camp
With NFL preseason matchups underway, former USC Trojans stars have taken their Los Angeles talent throughout the league, including Houston Texans safety defensive back Jaylin Smith.
Smith Enters Rookie Season With Houston Texans
Smith was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a successful season with USC, as the 97th overall pick and first USC player drafted in year's draft.
In Smith's final year with USC, he produced 59 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Among his four seasons, Smith found himself playing every defensive position due to his talent and skill, something that has carried him far with the Texans in his first season.
Another USC Trojan apart of the Texan's secondary is Calen Bullock, was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Similar to Smith, he was a strong force on the USC secondary who took his talents south with the Texans. In his debut season with the Texans, Bullock finished with 54 total tackles and five interceptions.
For the rookie, Smith has been making strides throughout the Texans training camp and has attracted the attention of his coaches.
Texan's Coaching Staff Have Take Note of Smith's Versatility and Skillset
NFL Analyst Cole Thompson tabbed Smith as a standout in training camp bouncing between position groups, and sees his progress on the Texans secondary growing exponentially.
"There's a good chance we won't see much of Smith on defense, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been standing out in drills." Thompson wrote on Texans Wire. "A majority of his snaps have come in the nickel position. On Saturday, he broke up a pass intended for Jayden Higgins. He also won his one-on-one battle against Collins during seven-on-seven drills."
Smith has proven he's a competitor through Training Camp, but has to fight for a starting spot on the secondary. With Texan's safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson suffering a knee injury, a path has opened up for Smith to increase reps and playing time in the safety role.
Thompson also commented more on Smith's potential role filling the shoes of Gardner-Johnson, a realistic opportunity for Smith make a strong impression early on this season.
"Right now, there's no home for Smith. Maybe that's promising since the Texans could have him line up anywhere in a pinch." Thompson said. "Expect to see him play a significant amount of snaps on Saturday against the Vikings, often moving from the nickel to the boundary and maybe even some reps in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson role."
Former USC Trojans Safety Provides Guidance for Smith
While Smith is a rookie competing for playing time at multiple positions, the guidance from Bullock should help Smith find a solid spot on the defense.
One of Smith's strengths is his ability to read plays, especially anticipating routes from his opponents, allowing him to adjust his defense based on his reads. He's also a strong tackler and is a physical player on the field, and is fearless when lining up for a play.
In the Texans' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith saw the field as a cornerback and recorded three tackles. Although the stat does not stand out on paper, his presence and efforts should benefit his journey for playing time this season.