Grading USC Coach Lincoln Riley: Three Questionable Decisions, Clock Management
One of the most famous sayings in football is “Just win, baby”.
It’s a quote from now-deceased legendary Raiders owner Al Davis after the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XVIII victory over the Washington Redskins. Nothing matters more in football than the score at the end. That’s first and foremost.
The USC Trojans won a massive non-conference, neutral-field matchup over the LSU Tigers by the score of 27-20. The Trojans won the fourth quarter 14-3 and the last two drives of play resulted in touchdowns.
That should be the main takeaway from last night’s contest. As a former player and coach, I fully understand just how hard wins are to come by in any capacity. It’s hard enough to win when you do everything right, it’s even harder when you make silly mistakes and make the game harder on yourself.
That’s where the questions remain with USC coach Lincoln Riley. There’s no doubt he’s one of the most proficient offensive minds in all of football not just the collegiate level. The last two drives of play-calling show how easily the offense can flow when it’s in sync.
But it’s the in-game decision making and clock management situations that can be head-scratching at times. Riley himself will probably be the first to look in the mirror and acknowledge these situations are instances where he can improve.
While we should always keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s the win, the expectation isn’t just a single big win. It’s winning championships. To do that, those screws will have to be tightened.
Procedurally, you can chalk a lot of it up to being the first game of the season. You’re never going to be perfect operationally, and certainly not week one. However, it’s those small details that catch up with you over time. It may not be critical in week one, but eventually, it adds up.
Three Questionable Moments:
1. Before the half, Coach Riley opted to run the ball on the LSU 19-yard line with nine seconds left and a timeout. Kicker Michael Lantz then missed a 29-yard field goal attempt to end the half tied at 10-10. With a bevy of receiving threats and Miller Moss at quarterback who made good decisions all night, it was a bit of a head-scratcher. It was second down and there was time for one shot to the end zone and then kick the field goal. The lack of aggression could have been a critical mistake. The Trojans got the ball back at half, but a 17-10 game is a big difference from a 13-10 and especially at 10-10 game.
2. Wide Receiver/Returner Zachariah Branch only touched the ball twice in the second half, and one was on a kick return. He didn’t touch the ball at all in the third quarter. Simply put, that should never happen. The game is hard, why make it harder by not feeding your best player and taking pressure off your offensive line and quarterback?
3. An early fourth-quarter drive that ended with a turnover on downs and two burnt timeouts could’ve proven catastrophic for the Trojans. It’s those types of blunders that directly point back to the head man. Riley was seen pointing to himself after the second timeout of the drive signaling that he understood the mistake was on him. Certainly respectable and refreshing to see a coach take accountability in the moment. Regardless, clock and game management must improve because it will backfire eventually.
NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah had this to say about Riley’s decision-making: “Unpopular opinion, I'd rather get criticized for using timeouts early than allow my offense to operate in chaotic/rushed environment and turn the ball over in a tight game.”
In theory, that’s fair, but it’s much easier to live with the mistakes in a close win than a narrow loss. Avoiding those situations entirely will bode well as the season goes on.
