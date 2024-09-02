NFL Legend Aaron Donald Shows Major Love To USC Trojans After Big LSU Win
Following the USC Trojans' incredible 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers, future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Donald posted a photograph on social media donning a USC Trojans Football shirt. Donald, with an adult beverage in hand, was seemingly celebrating the Trojan victory.
First-year Trojan defensive line coach, run-game coordinator and co-defensive coordinator Coach Eric Henderson was the defensive line coach for Donald at the Los Angeles Rams. Together, Henderson and Donald won a Super Bowl in 2022.
Upon Henderson’s hiring, he approached Aaron Donald to attend a team practice in the spring and Donald obliged. This appearance sparked rumors of Donald potentially joining the Trojan coaching staff alongside Henderson. However, that hasn’t come to fruition. At least not yet.
Donald did have this to say about Henderson and the prospective defensive line back in the spring: “As long as this D-line has Coach Henny, they gonna be great. They are going to be a great “D” line,”
It’s only one performance, but the Trojan front is off to an outstanding start and now they have one of the most accomplished fans of all time cheering them on.
Next up, the Trojans hope to keep the momentum as they return home to host Utah State on Saturday, September 7th on 8 p.m. PT.
