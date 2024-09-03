Meet USC Trojans Center Jonah Monheim: Unsung Hero in First Start Vs. LSU
USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim is an institution of sorts around the University of Southern California. The 6-5, 310-pound redshirt senior has been through it all with the USC Trojans. He’s been a part of teams that played for conference championships and teams that finished an abysmal 4-8.
Throughout his career, Monheim has played all over the offensive line. He has appeared in 41 games and has 35 starts. 18 of those starts are at right tackle, 12 are at left tackle, four have been at right guard, and one at center.
Sunday night was Monheim’s first career start at center and he delivered massively for the Trojans. Against an LSU defense led by new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Monheim did a great job anchoring the Trojan trenches against the multiple blitz looks presented by LSU.
Monheim caught my eye early in the first half when he picked up a couple of blitz looks against ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid’s LB1 for next year’s NFL Draft, Harold Perkins Jr. Monheim also looked great in open space, showing off his natural athleticism.
Not only will Monheim’s play be a huge factor in the Trojan’s regular season run, but it’ll also be a massive part of his evaluation as a professional on the next level. If he continues this level of play, he’ll shoot up draft boards.
All-22 Clips:
