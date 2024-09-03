All Trojans

Meet USC Trojans Center Jonah Monheim: Unsung Hero in First Start Vs. LSU

USC Veteran Jonah Monheim made the position switch from tackle to center full-time in the off-season. The switch yielded instant results for the Trojans and may also boost Monheim's NFL Draft stock down the line.

Kyron Samuels

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim is an institution of sorts around the University of Southern California. The 6-5, 310-pound redshirt senior has been through it all with the USC Trojans. He’s been a part of teams that played for conference championships and teams that finished an abysmal 4-8.

Throughout his career, Monheim has played all over the offensive line. He has appeared in 41 games and has 35 starts. 18 of those starts are at right tackle, 12 are at left tackle, four have been at right guard, and one at center.

Sunday night was Monheim’s first career start at center and he delivered massively for the Trojans. Against an LSU defense led by new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Monheim did a great job anchoring the Trojan trenches against the multiple blitz looks presented by LSU.

Monheim caught my eye early in the first half when he picked up a couple of blitz looks against ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid’s LB1 for next year’s NFL Draft, Harold Perkins Jr. Monheim also looked great in open space, showing off his natural athleticism.

Not only will Monheim’s play be a huge factor in the Trojan’s regular season run, but it’ll also be a massive part of his evaluation as a professional on the next level. If he continues this level of play, he’ll shoot up draft boards.

All-22 Clips:

Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

