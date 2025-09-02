How USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reacted To Quarterback Husan Longstreet's First Game
The USC Trojans had a massive week one win against the Missouri State Bears, 73-13. One of the biggest aspects of having a lead of that size was that USC coach Lincoln Riley was able to put in freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the team put up 42 points in the first half, compared to the Bears' 10. With the differential, to start the second half, Longstreet made his debut with the USC Trojans.
How Longstreet Performed Week One
Longstreet came into the game to start the second half, and for his first time playing with the Trojans, the true freshman played well. With room to grow, Longstreet showed immense potential for his future.
The quarterback finished the second half going 9-of-9 for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also utilized his legs heavily, with eight carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Longstreet fumbled the ball in the third quarter on his second time on the field. He was sacked by Missouri State defensive linemen Mitchell Toney, and while going down, the ball came out of his hands. The Bears recovered the ball, and it was USC’s only turnover by the offense in the game.
What Riley Said On Importance Of Longstreets’ First Game
Riley appeared on Trojans Live, discussing the first game of the season. While discussing the game, Riley was asked about Longstreet’s appearance, and Riley had high praise for his quarterback, while still acknowledging areas where he could improve.
“It’s great to have, you know, your second guy be able to get some of those reps when he’s never done it before. And, I think, you know, he was obviously excited to play, and I thought he handled it well,” Riley said. “I think there’s a few times where we’ve got to, he’s going to have to just settle in a little bit more.”
Going 9-of-9 in a true freshman’s first game action is a strong sign of the future. There were still mistakes, such as the fumble, or potentially running the ball when he had a man he could have thrown to, but he is in a good position to lead the team when his time comes.
“You see the arm talent, you see, obviously, the athleticism was on display a couple different times. And I think, you know, as he goes forward, just like, you know, Jayden last year and all the other guys we’ve had kind of at the beginning of their careers. I mean, I can remember Caleb [Williams] in the beginning, where it was a little helter skelter at first, and it just kind of startled to settle down,” Riley continued.
“That’ll be the progression, and I think the part for Husan that we’ll continue to push on and, but there’s nothing like getting that first one out of the way and having some success, and guys made some plays around him.”
Riley On Longstreet’s Physicality
Longstreet came in as a five-star recruit, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Riley and the Trojans see what Longstreet can do in practice, but the quarterbacks are not really being hit then. With that, this was the first time Riley could watch Longstreet control the offense and use his legs when needed.
“I think it was good to see that he, there was no hesitation like that, if he needs to go, he’ll go. And a couple of times that he really pushed it, it was, you know, some key third downs, where, you know, wanted to stay on the field,” Riley said. “He’s got to learn not to be reckless and pick his spot. But, yeah, it’s good to see a guy not only that can run, but also that’ll finish plays well.”
There is still much for Longstreet to improve upon, but he has the 2025 season to continue to grow before competing for the 2026 starting position. Getting his first game experience out of the way was important for USC. The staff will know where to coach him, and Longstreet could step onto the field with more confidence next time.
Riley and the staff now also know that if Maiava were to have to miss or leave a game, their No. 2 quarterback can step in and help the Trojans win.
The USC Trojans will next face the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT. If the Trojans can put up another big lead, USC fans may get a chance to see Longstreet play once again.