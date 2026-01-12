Husan Longstreet Searches for New School as Transfer Quarterback Dominoes Fall

Former USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet became the latest addition to the transfer portal when he entered his name on Thursday, Jan. 8.

And the dominoes are quickly falling around him. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is headed to Oregon, he announced on Monday. A two-year starter at Nebraska, Raiola was one of several high-profile quarterbacks that became available when the portal opened on Jan. 2.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet had been linked to the Ducks when he first entered the portal. He was on a visit with LSU this past weekend, but they have since landed former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and former Elon quarterback Landen Clark.

The Corona Centennial (Calif.) product decided to leave Southern Cal for an opportunity to start in 2026 and the list of schools searching for one is growing smaller by the hour.

Quarterback Carousel in Transfer Portal

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Six of the last seven Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks have been transfers, including former USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Five have gone on to become the No. 1 overall pick, Jayden Daniels was selected second overall in the same draft as Williams.

Brendan Sorsby headlines this year's group of transfer portal quarterbacks because of a reportedly lucrative NIL deal with Texas Tech. Quarterback was a clear weakness for the Red Raiders in their quick College Football Playoff exit and they quickly targeted the former Cincinnati signal-caller.

Former Florida five-star quarterback DJ Lagway committed Baylor, but is still taking visits. He is expected to sign with at the school his father played at in the 90s.

Deuce Knight was in a similar position Longstreet. The former Auburn quarterback was a five-star recruit in the 2025 cycle. Knight saw action in two games, including one start. He is headed to Ole Miss with starting Trinidad Chambliss being denied a sixth year of eligibility. Knight’s former team landed former USF quarterback Byron Brown.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is staying in the SEC and headed to Missouri. While Florida State added former UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea.

Market for Husan Longstreet

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Oregon and LSU going in different directions, what does the market look like for Longstreet?

Could Nebraska still be searching for another quarterback with former Notre Dame signal-caller Kenny Minchey initially committing to Nebraska but flipping to Kentucky.

Minchey has been in school for three years but has the same college production as Longstreet. Do the Cornhuskers prefer a veteran quarterback, considering they signed TJ Lateef in the 2025 cycle. Lateef started four games last season after Raiola suffered a broken fibula late in the season.

Miami has been active in the portal the past few cycles for its next quarterback and again this winter but that has been for a veteran such as Cam Ward and Carson Beck.

Tennessee hosted Leavitt for a visit and was in the market for a veteran. It’s unlikely they would pursue Longstreet after they just signed five-star Faizon Brandon in the 2026 cycle, the No. 2 ranked quarterback, per the 247Sports Rankings.

The number of Power 4 schools that are essentially looking for a plug-and-play starter as of now is close to zero.

