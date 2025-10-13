With Injuries Mounting, These Three USC Running Backs Could Step Up vs. Notre Dame
The USC Trojans suffered a couple of big losses during their 31-13 win over Michigan. Waymond Jordan and ElI Sanders, the Trojans' first and second string running backs, both suffered injuries that will keep them out for an extended period of time.
As a result, walk-on running back King Miller finished as the Trojans' leading rusher in the win vs. the Wolverines.
Who can step up at running back?
USC will need King along with sophomore Bryan Jackson to lead the way for a running back room that is very depleted heading into a big game vs. Notre Dame. True freshman Harry Dalton III may also see some snaps in the backfield as the Trojans search for answers.
Injuries Piling Up
USC coach Lincoln Riley said that Sanders could be potentially season-ending injury after getting knocked out of the Michigan game. He also alluded to the fact that Jordan could also miss significant time because of his injury.
"We'll get confirmation [on injuries]. Eli's doesn't look super positive in terms of the rest of the season, so we'll get confirmation, but it doesn't look positive. Waymond wasn't able to come back in tonight, so we will continue to evaluate him and see where he's at," Riley said.
The next morning, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Jordan underwent surgery on his ankle and is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks.
With Jordan out for at least a month and Sanders potenitally out for the season, it leaves a gaping hole at the top of the depth chart for USC.
Underclassmen Coming In Hot
Miller, who has seen action in some of the Trojans' blowout wins this year, filled in admirably for the injured running back duo. He will be expected to handle a much bigger role in the coming weeks after exploding for 158 yards and a touchdown vs. the Wolverines.
Jackson was listed as out in the Trojans' pregame availbility report, which is published two hours prior to kickoff. However, after consulting with the Big Ten league office at halftime, Riley and the Trojans were able to throw Jackson in to backup Miller in the second half.
The sophomore running back saw a major bump in his role during the final couple of game last season. He even rushed for 71 yards vs. Notre Dame on six carries. When healthy, Jackson may ultimately end up as the team's starting running back.
True Freshman Impact?
The one wildcard USC has in the running back room is Dalton. A four-star running back, Dalton was ranked as the No. 37 running back and No. 462 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
During fall camp, Riley raved about Dalton and said that he is argubaly the most physically gifted running back on the Trojans' roster.
“And then we’ll see how it plays out with Harry Dalton. Harry is certainly one, if not the most physically gifted back in the room. He’s a young guy that’s trying to figure it out and is learning but has some high upside as well," Riley said.