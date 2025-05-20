USC Trojans’ Anthony Jones Raves About Freshman Running Backs: Harry Dalton III, Riley Wormley
Running back could very much be the biggest strength of the USC Trojans offense in 2025 because of the depth of the room.
Redshirt senior Eli Sanders comes over from New Mexico via the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The Trojans also landed junior Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back, and sophomore Bryan Jackson is the only returning player in the room from last season.
Those three will lead the way for USC in the fall, but it’s the two running backs they signed in the 2025 recruiting class, Harry Dalton III and Riley Wormley, that help the Trojans stake their case for one of the deepest rooms in college football. USC running backs coach Anthony Jones raved about the team's young ball carries.
Dalton, a high school quarterback, will transition to running back at the next level. The Virginia native put up jaw-dropping numbers in his prep career, recording 5,939 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns and 5,143 rushing yards and 93 rushing touchdowns. Dalton will still need to learn the nuances of playing the running back position, but the 6-0, 205-pound four-star recruit undoubtedly has the skillset to thrive in the future.
"Harry is one of the best players in the history of the state of Virginia,” Jones said. “You look at his numbers and it's kinda jaw dropping. You look at his skillset and who he is as a person, to me it was a no brainer bringing him in. Harry was a high school QB, so he's used to having the ball in his hands.
“He's a dynamic playmaker in his own right. He's a big, strong, tough, hard nosed and physical kid. He played in a tough division in Virginia and led his team to multiple state championships. For him to take a chance on us and come all the way across the country, it's because he believed in our staff and this university,” Jones continued.
Prior to joining the Trojans staff in 2024, Jones served as the running backs coach at TCU for two seasons, where he became aware of Wormley. So, naturally when Jones came to Los Angeles he advocated for one of the top running backs in the Lone Star State.
Wormley averaged 10.6 yards per carry and rushed for 19 touchdowns as a junior at Southlake Carroll, one of the top programs in 6A football. As a senior, Wormley rushed for 11 touchdowns before he went down with a season-ending injury halfway through the season.
The Texas native was one of 14 recruits from the Trojans 2025 class that was on campus this spring. While the other 13 were on the field, Wormley continues to rehab his injury and could be cleared by the time fall camp rolls around in August.
"Riley brings a dynamic skill set. He's a kid who I was excited about during the recruiting process," Jones said. "I've known Riley for a long time. He suffered a serious knee injury, but he's rehabbing. I think he's ahead of schedule right now from what the medical people tell me. He looks good when he's able to do some stuff now. He's a dynamic football player. He's a football player who's very creative in space. He has the ability to make guys miss."
"Since I used to coach in Texas, I've had my eye on him since his freshman year. When I took this job, it was a no brainer that we needed to go recruit him. He's a great young man who comes from a great family. He's very passionate about the position. He wants to come in and contribute. I had to get on him a couple of times this spring because he wanted to go through a drill and he's not medically cleared yet. . . . He reminds me of Eli Sanders," Jones continued.