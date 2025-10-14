USC Trojans Add To Elite Defensive Back Recruiting Class With Latest Commitment
The USC Trojans added one of the best JUCO corners in the 2026 recruiting cycle to their class, giving them another key addition to one of the best defensive back classes in the country.
Three-star cornerback Jakwon Morris committed to USC after checking out the Trojans during their game vs. Michigan. Morris is the sixth defensive back recruit and first JUCO prospect to commit to the Trojans in the 2026 cycle.
Trojans Land Commitment No. 33
Morris spoke with 247Sports about his commitment to the Trojans and specifically pointed out USC cornerback coach Trovon Reed. The first-year USC coach has been making a huge impact on the recruiting trail for the Trojans and Morris is the latest example of Reed's recruiting success....
“Coach T-Reed, he's my guy,” Morris said. “Nothing felt weird or unorganized. They made me feel wanted and let me know I was a priority.”
The No. 2 cornerback and No. 15 player in JUCO according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Morris was recently offered by Colorado State, UNLV, and Florida International prior to receiving and offer from the Trojans. Out of his 28 offers, USC is currently the only Power 4 school to have offered Morris.
Morris has the size and talent to compete at the highest level of football. With all the turnover that's expected to happen in the secondary after the season ends, there's a chance Morris could be battling for a big role in his first offseason at USC.
JUCO To USC
USC coach Lincoln Riley has only signed a pair of JUCO prospects during his time in Los Angeles. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Trojans brought in three-star running back Waymond Jordan, who went on to earn the starting job out of fall camp. Jordan was ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 19 player in JUCO according to 247Sports' rankings.
In his first recruiting cycle with USC back in 2022, Riley signed three-star offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace. He was ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 19 player in JUCO. Lovelace ultimately transferred to Northwestern in 2024 and is now currently at Colorado.
USC has made the secondary a priority in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Morris joins five other defensive back commits in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting cycle.
Considering he is more developed than his incoming freshmen peers, there is a legitimate possibility Morris contributes in year one.
How Does Morris Fit Inot 2026 Class?
Morris is the fourth cornerback commit to be listed at 6-foot or higher, giving USC a lot of size on the perimeter heading into next season.
If players like four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart show they could compete for playing time out of the gate too, then USC's defensive back class could be one of the best in recent memory for the program.