Emerging USC Star Details The Real Importance Of UCLA Rivalry
It's officially rivalry week around college football, the most competitive and intense matchups all season. For the No. 17 USC Trojans, that means hosting their crosstown rival UCLA for the Battle of LA on Nov. 29.
The Battle of LA doesn't just mean a victory bell, it means a competitive, spirited rivalry sparked across the city of Los Angeles, going on it's 93rd year being played. USC leads the series 51-34-7 heading into their matchup with the Bruins.
As for the community, the rivalry also means the most for the players, some who grew up watching their teams go at it, and now get to wear it across their chest to take home the Victory Bell. For cornerback Marcelles Williams, the Battle of LA hits home.
Marcelles Williams Carries On Battle Of LA Rivalry For His Family
Especially for a program like USC, a team widely known for heavy Southern California ties, the rivalry with USC is a game many current Trojans and Bruins grew up watching. For redshirt freshman Williams, he watched it also in support of his older brother.
Williams' older brother, Max Williams, played safety for USC from 2019-2023 before Marcelles arrived, and got to watch the two LA schools go head-to-head for his brother.
The Carson, California native shared what the Battle of LA means to him as a Southern California kid, noting his brother’s influence and the excitement of watching LA play LA.
"It's very exciting, especially just because it's like two teams. We're all wearing our home uniforms. It's LA versus LA," Williams said after Wednesday's practice. "I saw my brother playing this game a few years ago and just always watching it growing up."
Williams has been an emerging star through to second half of the season, especially stepping up in key moments when key players went down. Now that Williams gets to play in his second Battle of LA repping the Cardinal and Gold, and his first in the Coliseum, the goal is to get the job done, and deliver a win for the Trojan community.
"I feel like it's just a big opportunity for me to just show out and have a great time in front of our fans, have a good game in front of (the) Coli and show out for our fans, it's a big rivalry for us. So we're really excited to play this game," Williams said.
Williams' Rise This Season
What the Trojans have faced all season is a recurring injury bug throughout each game, leaving room for younger faces like Williams and redshirt freshman Braylon Conley to step up to the plate.
In the Trojans 21-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, William's talent shone through, playing physical and giving Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's offense a difficult time through the air. Against the Hawkeyes, William's earned his first start.
“He just went out there and did his thing. Did what he was supposed to do as a player. He held his own as a man,” USC defensive end Kameryn Crawford said after the Nebraska game.
Williams was the highest-rated defensive back in the 2024 recruiting class. Even after one game played in his true freshman season, his second year with the Trojans is setting him for a bright future in South Central.
So far this season, Williams has recorded 36 total tackles and 23 solo tackles entering week 14. The Trojans young cornerback will look to close out the season alongside veteran cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson in the Coliseum vs. UCLA on Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. PT.