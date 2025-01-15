Former Texas Receiver Johntay Cook Transfer To USC Trojans? Leaving Washington Huskies
Former Texas receiver Johntay Cook is on the move again after he and Washington decided to part ways. Cook signed with the Huskies on Jan. 7 via the transfer portal after leaving the Texas program in November when his playing time dwindled. The former five-star prospect coming out DeSoto (TX) high school in the 2023 recruiting cycle did not last long at his new school and will now be looking for his third in as many years. So could the USC Trojans be in play for Cook?
Cook played in 19 games over the past two seasons for the Longhorns but found him since buried on the Texas depth chart during his time in Austin. He registered 16 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns in his career.
“Some of that is natural,” said Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. “We really try to pride ourselves on being a heck of a developmental program. I think that we have some examples on our roster today of guys that maybe weren’t front-line starters in year one or year two and then developed into really productive players. So I try not to fall prey to that (mindset), that that’s just what is going to happen. But I understand it when it does happen if that makes sense.”
The Trojans landed a big commitment this week from former Boise State receiver Prince Strachan. With the Trojans losing four of its top receivers from this past season, adding veteran receivers was a priority in the portal. USC struck out on several players before landing Strachan. Still, with all the massive turnover at the position the Trojans retained its top two targets in rising juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
Lane and Lemon both had breakout seasons in their sophomore campaign and will head into 2025 as one of the top returning duos in college football. With Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson and Zachariah Branch entering the portal in December, the Trojans rolled almost exclusively with Lane, Lemon and sixth-year senior Kyle Ford in their bowl game against Texas A&M and it paid off. The trio played 92% of the snaps in a Lincoln Riley offense that relied on a consistent rotation with six receivers throughout the regular season. USC rallied from a three-touchdown deficit thanks in large part because of a stellar performance from its receivers.
Although, USC has featured a rotation with its receivers in every season since Riley took over in 2022, they could change their strategy in 2025 in an effort to keep its most talented receivers on the field. The Trojans do have a number of young receivers waiting in the wing. Former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle Xavier Jordan did not record any snaps this past season and could be primed for a larger role next season. The Trojans signed three receivers in the 2025 cycle in four-stars Corey Simms, Tanook Hines and Romero Ison. Veterans Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora are also on the roster.
Cook has a troubled history after parting with two schools in a span of two months and it remains to be seen if the Trojans would like to get involved with the former highly touted recruit.
