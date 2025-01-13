USC Trojans Receiver Room Outlook After Transfer Portal Departures: Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane
The USC Trojans have been a major player in the transfer portal as of late, landing several commitments at positions of need like running back, and offensive and defensive line. However, the Trojans have been unable to replace what they lost are the receiver position. USC hosted a number of targets since the portal opened on Dec. 9, including Kaedin Robinson and Sam Phillips more recently. Robinson has since committed to UCLA and Phillips with Iowa, leaving the Trojans very inexperienced at receiver heading into 2025.
Wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson have all moved on via the transfer portal, and sixth-year senior Kyle Ford has exhausted his eligibility, meaning the Trojans have lost four of its top six pass catchers in a Lincoln Riley spread offense that has relied heavily on a strong rotation throughout his time in Los Angeles. Receiver Charles Ross was not featured in the rotation, but he also entered the portal last month.
On a brighter note, USC does return its top two targets in Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The two former four-star recruits in the 2023 cycle both had breakout seasons as sophomores. Lane reeled in 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten. He proved to be a mismatch for defenses because of his 6-4 frame. Lane was instrumental in the Trojans comeback victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl when he finished the night with a career-high 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Lemon exploded the second half of the season after returning from a scary injury that knocked him out the Trojans week four loss to Michigan. The Los Alamitos, CA native continued to improve as the season progressed and became a reliable target for quarterbacks Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava. At the same time, he began to find his stride in USC's offense, Lemon took over kick return duties and his ability to swing momentum on special teams was huge.
His full impact took center stage during the Trojans week 9 win over Rutgers, when he accounted for 256 all-purpose yards, the most by a USC player since Adoree Jackson in 2016. In that same game he was the first player in program history to have a reception of at least 70 yards and a kick return of at least 80 yards since Marquise Lee in 2012. Lemon finished the season with a team high in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764).
The rising juniors will be one of college football's top returning duos in 2025, but what does the rest of the Trojans receiver room look like?
MORE: Notre Dame Signs Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Elijah Hughes From USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Land Commitment From 4-Star Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Two Local 2026 Prospects Receive USC Offers
MORE: Can Pete Carroll Save Chicago Bears' Front Office? Aggressive Head Coach Search
Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle is expected to take on a larger role next season after not playing a single snap this past year. Jordan was the lone Trojans receiver signee in the 2024 class. He showed flashes in the spring game last year when he recorded four receptions for 39 yards.
USC signed three receivers in the 2025 cycle in four-stars Corey Simms, Tanook Hines and Romero Ison. Five-star quarterback signee Husan Longstreet raved about the incoming class during the early national signing period in December.
"I feel like this group of receivers is very different," Longstreet said. "I feel like we have all type of receivers. Corey Simms is obviously a very big receiver, about 6'3", 6,4" about 200, he's fast, he can go. And you got guys like Tanook Hines who's got that strong base look, about 6'1". To be honest all our receivers can fly, they're ballhawks."
Jay Fair transferred from Auburn to USC after the end of the 2023 season and recorded eight receptions for 78 yards this past season. Jaden Richardson transferred to USC after spending four seasons at division III Tufts University. He caught just one pass for 19 yards in 2024. They both will have one season of eligibility remaining. Josiah Zamora was put on scholarship just before the Trojans season opener. The Mater Dei product has played sparingly in his career, he caught two passes for 11 yards in 2023.
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Favored To Win Comeback Player Of The Year? Betting Odds
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart Sounds Off On College Football Playoff Hate
MORE: USC Trojans Revamped Quarterback Room: Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet, Sam Huard
MORE: USC Trojans Sign Transfer Kevin Longstreet From Texas A&M, QB Husan's Brother