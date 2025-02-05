What Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Said Before Super Bowl Vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to do something no team in the history of the sport has ever done: Win three consecutive Super Bowls. If the Chiefs are to three-peat as world champions, they’ll have to endeavor to beat a familiar for, the 2017 Super Bowl Champions, and the team they beat to start this Super Bowl streak in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both teams are about as experienced as you could hope to be in this scenario. Coaches and players from both sides have won and lost Super Bowls, and they have proven to be the two most consistent franchises in the football world currently. From the front office to the players to the support staff, these are the people consistently operating at the highest level. The separation between the two teams is not much if any.
Former USC Trojan wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is no stranger to winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City as he was the leading wide receiver on the 2022-2023 Super Bowl squad. Now back with the Chiefs, he’s settled into his role and feeling very familiar with the festivities of Super Bowl week.
“Honestly it’s the same. When I left this team, it was a great atmosphere and a great culture. Coming back two years later, it’s the same. Same guys doing the same thing. Obviously, Andy Reid and [Brett] Veach have some different pieces in different spots, but it’s still the same culture and same atmosphere.” Smith-Schuster said to Fox reporter Peter Schrager.
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle Opens Up On Caleb Williams, New Role
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Recruiting Georgia Commit Vance Spafford To Flip
Smith-Schuster doesn’t have as prominent of a role for this iteration of the Chiefs offense, but just as great teams generally have the luxury of doing, the Chiefs relied on Smith-Schuster in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills where he had two receptions of 29 yards or more. Those explosive plays resulted in two scoring drives that helped catapult the Chiefs to their third-straight Super Bowl appearance.
It was an atypical performance for 2024 Smith-Schuster, but the significance of his role is not lost on the veteran wide receiver. He knows any time his number is called, he’ll be ready and so does quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Smith-Schuster has earned his stripes time and time again, and the feeling is rightfully jubilant.
“Ideally, during the summer is when I’m kicked back on vacation looking over the beach. Just hanging out you know. I tell my family all the time, I’m so blessed, so thankful for the opportunity that god has blessed me with to be where I’m at today. But yeah you know I came into this league at 19, now I’m 28 and we in there. It’s amazing.” said Smith Schuster about the reflection of his journey from a rookie to a player in his second Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are 60 minutes away from NFL history. If they have to rely on Smith-Schuster to make a play, they’ll be in good hands, literally.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Signs 65 Million Dollar Contract: Seventh-Highest Deal NFL
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Recruiting Momentum: Havon Finney, Duvay Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Making Push For 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili, Oregon Ducks Target
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll After Ranked Upset: USC Trojans, Michigan State Falls