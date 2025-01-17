All Trojans

USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns Recruiting Favorites For 4-Star Defensive Lineman Dylan Berymon

The USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns have emerged as the favorites to land Ouachita Parish (LA) four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon. Can USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson pull another blue-chip recruit out of the state of Louisiana?

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ouachita Parish (LA) four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has become a highly coveted prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but two schools have emerged as the favorites, the Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans. In-state LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies will also be in the mix. The Louisiana native is the No. 23 defensive lineman and No. 232 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. 

“Texas and USC are up there,” Berymon told On3. 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Beryman has visited the Trojans campus three times, including twice in the fall to watch them against Penn State on Oct. 12 and Nebraska on Nov. 16. USC defensive lineman coach and Louisiana native Eric Henderson is Beryman’s primary recruiter. Henderson was able to use his Louisiana ties to pull 2025 Edna Karr (LA) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart out of the state and bring him out west and he will attempt to do the same with Beryman. 

“Him being from Louisiana, he knows how players from Louisiana are,” Berymon told On3. “He’s a good coach.” 

As many schools in the south have established a recruiting footprint in Southern California, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff have been working to do the same in the south. 

Beryman has also visited Texas three times and will be taking a Junior Day visit to Austin on Jan. 25. Similar to Henderson at USC, Beryman has developed a strong relationship with Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker. 

“I love the connection that me and coach Baker have,” Berymon said. “We communicate almost every day. He checks up on me and sees how I’m doing and how my family is doing.”

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks downfield while coaching in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beryman has been very clear about what he is looking for in the recruiting process. He wants to take an official visit to the schools that are high on his list and will not rush into announcing a commitment.

"I want to choose a place where I can call home, a place where my family is able to come to the games and a place with a good feeling," Berymon told On3. "I want to go there and play and I don't want to go into the transfer portal."

USC and Texas are also competing for Bastrop (TX) four-star defensive lineman Tiki Hola. The Longhorns have the advantage with Hola being just 40 miles away from their campus, but that won't stop Henderson from making a strong push for the talented prospect. Hola is the No. 277 overall prospect and No. 32 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry Rankings. 

The Trojans currently have five commitments in that are ranked inside the top 200 overall prospects, including Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Ranch Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston. USC has a total of eight commitments in their No. 2 ranked recruiting class. 

