Possible Landing Spot For USC Trojans Transfer Offensive Lineman Micah Banuelos

USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos announced he plans on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Banuelos will have two more years of eligibility remaining after starting in five games for USC this season.

Banuelos has been with the USC Trojans for three years, but has not seen much game action. With injuries to USC’s offensive line this year, he earned more playing time as a guard. With Banuelos in the portal, one team he could end up with is the Oregon Ducks.

Why USC Could Lose Another Offensive Lineman To Oregon

While losing depth at the offensive line is a tough blow for USC, there is a chance Banuelos could wind up with a Trojans’ rival, the Oregon Ducks.

When Banuelos was a recruit, the Oregon Ducks were another program that was heavily targeting him. Banuelos was a four-star recruit from he class of 2023, the No. 11 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 1 player from Washington, per 247Sports.

Banuelos is notable for being from the Pacific Northwest, specifically Washington. With the offensive lineman originally from the area, he could choose to return closer to home to finish out his collegiate career.

If Banuelos were to transfer to Oregon, it would not be the first time that the Ducks have landed a former USC offensive lineman through the portal. Just last year, following the 2024 season, left guard Emmanuel Pregnon transferred from USC to Oregon.

Pregnon spent two seasons with USC before transferring to Oregon. He stepped in quickly with the Ducks and has been a part of a successful offensive line in 2025. Pregnon transferred to Oregon with just one season of eligibility remaining, opening up a guard spot for next season.

With how Pregnon was able to step up in one season with the Ducks, Banuelos could seek a similar path, leaving Oregon or a rival. However, Banuelos figures to bee loess of a plug-and-play starter like Pregnon has been for the Ducks.

Why Micah Banuelos Is Entering Transfer Portal

Banuelos joined USC with high potential as a four-star recruit. While the program planned on playing him at center, he played guard. He still showed his versatility across the offensive line, playing on both the left and the right side.

Through the 2025 season, Banuelos played 453 total snaps, 384 on offense. He allowed seven pressures and one sack from 221 pass-block snaps and earned a 59.1 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus.

Though he earned more playing time this season, with USC offensive linemen Elijah Paige, Alani Noa, and Kaylon Miller with eligibility remaining, Banuelos would have likely been a reserve player again in 2026. With the lack of playing time, he intends to enter the portal.

The Trojans understand how crucial it is to have depth after facing several injuries across the offensive line this season. The only offensive lineman out of eligibility for the Trojans after this year is J’Onre Reed, which means USC has a chance to retain several players.

USC is also bringing in several elite recruits through the class of 2026, including five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star interior linemen Esun Tafa. While USC will lose players such as Banuelos through the portal, the Trojans will be able to field a strong team next season.

