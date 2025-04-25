Las Vegas Raiders, Pete Carroll NFL Draft Winners Or Losers? Ashton Jeanty
Former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders to be their next head coach this offseason. Carroll made his first draft pick as Raiders coach on Thursday night and made a splash.
The Raiders took Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty took the college football world by storm last season, leading the Boise State Broncos to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Las Vegas Raiders Draft Ashton Jeanty, Win Draft
The Raiders are adding a weapon to the offense in Ashton Jeanty. This is the second year in a row the Raiders have gone with an offensive player in the first round. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick. Bowers had a break out rookie season and made First-team All-Pro with 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Jeanty is a good pick for Las Vegas. The Raiders addressed their running back need as they didn't have a single player rush for more than 420 yards a season ago. Las Vegas also had addressed their quarterback position earlier this offseason and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to reunite him with Carroll.
Jeanty will provide an immediate spark to the offense out of the backfield.
Ashton Jeanty’s 2024 Season At Boise State
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty had a season to remember in 2024. Jeanty led the country in rushing yards with 2,601 yards on 374 carries while also rushing for 29 touchdowns. This was good for an average of a staggering 7.0 yards per carry. The next closest running back in terms of rushing yards to Jeanty was Arizona State Sun Devils’ Cam Skattebo with 1,711 yards.
Jeanty was named a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist and finished second in voting to the winner, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.
The Boise State Broncos went 12-2 in the 2024 season, winning the Mountain West Conference and securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Boise State’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Pete Carroll’s First Year In Las Vegas
The Raiders are coming off of a 4-13 season and hired Pete Carroll this offseason as coach. Carroll will be in his fourth different stint as a coach in the NFL; Jets in 1994, Patriots from 1997 through 1999, and Seahawks from 2010 through 2023. Carroll had one season away from the NFL but is back, now in Las Vegas with the Raiders. In between his time with the Patriots and Seahawks, Carroll coached the USC Trojans from 2001 through 2009, winning four Rose Bowls and two national championships.
Carroll had his most success in the NFL with the Seahawks. Carroll’s Seahawks teams made the playoffs 10 times in his 14 seasons at the helm. This includes two trips to the Super Bowl and a Super Bowl win in the 2013-2014 season.