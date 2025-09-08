3 Takeaways From USC Trojans' Makai Lemon's Performance That Bode Well For NFL Future
Makai Lemon is beginning his junior season at USC with the kind of production that grabs NFL attention. The wide receiver turned in another explosive outing in the Trojans’ 59–20 victory over Georgia Southern, catching four passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Combined with his opener against Missouri State, Lemon now has 248 yards and two scores in just two games.
For a third-year player who has steadily grown into a bigger role in USC’s offense, these early results could mark the beginning of a breakout campaign. Here are three takeaways from Lemon’s start that bode well for his NFL future.
1. Explosive Playmaking Ability
NFL evaluators covet wideouts who can change games in an instant, and Lemon has shown he can deliver. Against Georgia Southern, he scored on a 73-yard strike that left the defense chasing. His 158 yards came on only four catches, underscoring just how efficient and dangerous he is with the ball in his hands.
Back-to-back games with explosive production demonstrate that his performance against Missouri State wasn’t just a product of weaker competition. Lemon has the speed and timing to create separation deep, but also the body control to turn routine receptions into chunk gains.
2. Rising Chemistry With Jayden Maiava
Quarterback Jayden Maiava has settled quickly into his role leading the Trojans’ offense, and Lemon has clearly become one of his top targets. Two of Maiava’s four touchdowns against Georgia Southern went to Lemon, and both came at pivotal moments in the first half when USC built its lead.
That connection matters. Scouts want to see receivers consistently win in live-game settings, not just in workouts. By emerging as a trusted option for Maiava, Lemon is showing he can be a go-to receiver in an offense filled with skill talent. If he continues to build that rapport, it will only strengthen his draft case as a reliable playmaker who thrives under pressure.
3. NFL Traits on Display
Beyond the highlight plays, Lemon is showing traits that translate to the next level. He tracks the deep ball smoothly, accelerates past defenders with ease, and has the hands to secure contested catches. Lincoln Riley emphasized the value of those explosive plays after the win, noting that “teams that win explosive-play battles typically win games.”
“Seeing some explosive plays like these two guys made up here tonight, obviously, it takes some of the pressure off,” Riley added, referencing Lemon and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.
That kind of trust from his coach reflects the impact Lemon is making.
For NFL teams, Lemon’s skill set fits the modern mold of receivers who can stretch defenses vertically while also turning short passes into long gains. His ability to shift momentum in a single snap is the type of trait that pushes prospects up draft boards.
Two games don’t define an entire season, but Lemon’s early production has vaulted him into the spotlight as one of USC’s most important offensive weapons. If he sustains this level of play against Big Ten competition later this fall, his name will continue to climb in NFL draft conversations.