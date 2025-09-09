Top Quarterback Recruit Peyton Houston Teases Decision Between USC Trojans, Texas, Oklahoma
Four-star quarterback recruit Peyton Houston is less than two weeks away from announcing his college decision, and the elite prospect has no shortage of powerhouse programs in the mix. The Evangel Christian Academy standout from Shreveport, Louisiana, is set to choose between the USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and the LSU Tigers.
Houston spoke with 247Sports over the weekend, offering insight into how his faith and relationships with coaches are shaping the final stretch of his recruitment. His remarks come as the Trojans and Sooners appear to be the frontrunners, though the Longhorns and Tigers remain firmly in contention.
And if there is one upside for USC, Lincoln Riley has a habit of developing quarterbacks.
Houston’s Recruitment Process
At 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, Houston is ranked as the nation’s No. 14 quarterback and the No. 9 overall prospect in Louisiana. He has spent the past two years visiting programs, evaluating coaching staffs, and building relationships that will ultimately help him make his decision.
“Really just a lot of prayer and trusting God in this process,” Houston said. “I felt like it was time, and God gave me the answer to trust in his process.”
Houston emphasized that the relationships he’s built with coaches and teammates at each program will weigh heavily in his decision.
“Really just honing down on what I’ve been seeing over the last couple of years and the relationships I’ve built,” he said. “My core goals of development and how you get to the next level and what I can do for that program are big factors for me as well.”
USC and Oklahoma Appear to Lead
Houston’s close friend and fellow 2026 recruit Ethan Feaster has already committed to USC, giving the Trojans a potential edge in the quarterback’s eyes.
Houston recently visited Oklahoma to see the Sooners in action against Michigan, experiencing an electric atmosphere firsthand. The visit underscored the intensity of Oklahoma’s push to bring him to Norman, but the Trojans’ recruiting staff has maintained consistent contact and relationship-building throughout Houston’s high school career.
While Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M remain in consideration, insiders note that the Trojans’ combination of West Coast pedigree, quarterback development under Lincoln Riley, and current roster talent positions USC as a heavy favorite heading into the final week of the recruiting cycle.
What Houston Will Consider
Houston’s decision will hinge on several key factors: the opportunity to develop into an NFL-caliber quarterback and the trust and chemistry with the coaching staff. With his commitment date quickly approaching, fans across multiple conferences are closely monitoring the situation.
And based on Houston's thoughts, things will come down to the wire.
"Oklahoma, USC, LSU, A&M, and Texas. The decision hasn’t been made, and everything is still up in the air."